SBI promises to change the world around you in its #KhushiyanOnEMI campaign

SBI recently launched #KhushiyanOnEMI campiagn to promote its EMI through Debit Card facility. The film has been conceptualised by Rediffusion Brand Solutions.

“Through this facility consumer can make high ticket purchases like new durables, electronics or even jewellery items and convert them to easy monthly instalments, without causing much dent to their finances. Facilities like these were previously only available through credit cards, consumer durable loans or personal loans, which involved longer processes and stringent financial background check, which made it impossible for a section of the population of afford them,” the bank said.

Speaking about the film, Pramod Sharma, ECD & Mumbai Creative Head, Rediffusion Brand Solutions said, “What happens when you have the power of EMIs on your Debit Card? Buying things for loved ones becomes easier than ever. Through three quirky films we have tried to established this fact. SBI is a client that gives your creativity a broad canvas. You have to just paint your best picture. As an agency we have tried our best to do that."

Initially the films have been released on the digital platform but soon these will be taken to the television to ensure greater reach amongst the intended target group.