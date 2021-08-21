SBI Card unveils 'Khushiyon ka Credit Card' campaign

The film celebrates the new empowered woman who discovers reasons to cherish and rejoice in the happiness of her loved ones, along with pursuing one’s own dreams and ambitions

SBI Card has announced the launch of its new brand campaign, “Khushiyon ka Credit Card”. The campaign inspires people to have positivity and to move ahead in life without necessarily having to sacrifice their own happiness and ambitions for the sake of their loved ones.

From time immemorial, we have been hearing and seeing many, especially women in the family, self-sacrificing their needs and ambitions for their loved ones. However, SBI Card, in its newly released brand campaign recognizes and encourages today’s progressive women who look at situations differently. The film celebrates the new empowered woman who discovers reasons to cherish and rejoice in the happiness of her loved ones, along with pursuing one’s own dreams and ambitions.

The narrative of the new brand campaign demonstrates how a woman – be it a mother or a daughter – tends to sacrifice her ambitions and happiness for her family. The film subtly relays the message of women empowerment as it unfolds the story of a mother-daughter granddaughter trio. The film opens with a mother discovering that her daughter has a great opportunity in New York, and the daughter is set to forgo it as she believes that her mother will not leave her boutique. The progressive mother understands the magnitude of the opportunity that the daughter plans to sacrifice and hence says, ‘Agar tu khush nahin rahegi toh tu hamein khush kaise rakhegi’. She then moves on, asking the daughter to take the first baby step – booking the flight ticket seamlessly through SBI Card, saying ‘Mera boutique Nagpur mein nahin New York me hoga’. The film ends with the message ‘Aapki khushi bhi utni hi jaroori hai jitni aapke apno ki’.

Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card said, “A positive outlook is imperative to overcome even the toughest of challenges, in personal or professional lives. The new brand campaign inspires people to adopt just that, a positive attitude. The campaign inspires our customers to look for ways to rejoice in the happiness of our loved ones, without necessarily sacrificing our own dreams. It is a matter of great pride for us to see SBI Card as a (financial) enabler in spreading joy in our consumers’ lives.”

The film is a continuation of SBI Card’s previous brand campaigns launched last year – “Ghar Mein Khushiyaan” and “Contactless Connections” that resonated deeply with the audience. The films inspired people to indulge in their long-forgotten hobbies and to celebrate togetherness and happiness with their loved ones and that people can connect emotionally and spread joy despite the social distancing practices.

Focused primarily on millennials, new-age progressive women, and catering to a wider age group of 22-50 years, the film goes live on Saturday, August 21 across all prominent OTT platforms, key TV channels across news, sports, entertainment, and leading digital platforms.

