Saif & Soha Ali Khan celebrate sibling love in Myntra’s new campaign for Raksha Bandhan

The campaign for ‘House of Pataudi' pays tribute to brother-sister bond, while highlighting the relevance of the brand, on Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan Myntra, has launched a ‘House of Pataudi’ video campaign, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. The ethnic wear brand, known for its contemporary yet intricate designs, is co-owned by Myntra, Saif Ali Khan and Exceed Entertainment.

The campaign pays tribute to the deep brother-sister bond, while also highlighting the relevance of the brand, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Both Saif and Soha appear in the 60-second film, rendering a heart-warming account of their affection for each other while travelling down the memory lane.

The digital campaign was launched on 30 July and will run up to 3 August. Through the unique designs and craftsmanship that exemplifies the royalty and grandeur of the rich Pataudi heritage, the campaign pays a touching tribute to a festival deeply ingrained in the Indian culture. The film vividly captures aspects of love and affection between a brother and sister with a playful banter to narrate the story in the backdrop of the festival.