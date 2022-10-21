Sabhyata explores the softer side of female leadership in new Diwali film

Ethnic wear brand Sabhyata launched its Diwali campaign, #RedefiningCelebration. Every year, Sabhyata takes an inspirational theme highlighting the power of womanhood, this year, the campaign features Bollywood Actor, Sheeba Chaddha who is seen interacting with a young, and nervous female candidate ahead of her job interview. Unaware of the fact that she was interacting with the CEO of the company, the candidate opens up and shares her story highlighting the discrimination faced by her in her previous job as she embraced the path to motherhood.

Through #RedefineCelebration, Sabhyata aims to raise awareness and encourage working women to come forward and change the norms. The soulful video establishes an Indian woman’s affinity to ethnic wear, reflects her cultural values and celebrates the spirit of womanhood. Apart from digital amplification, the video will be played at all Sabhyata stores across India to drive the message to the end consumer.

As the story unfolds, Ayesha Kadusar who plays the protagonist (candidate) mentions that the previous company stopped giving her work and were probably preparing to fire her since she would soon opt for maternity leave. Being a woman, Sheeba understands the situation, wishes her good luck for the interview and hands over a ‘Sabhyata bag’ as a Diwali gift before leaving. Upon opening the bag, she finds her offer letter.

Speaking on the Campaign, Chayan Verma, Marketing Head, Sabhyata said, “Celebrating the power of womanhood is central to everything we do at Sabhyata. Our brand ethos represents Indian cultural values and progressive mindset as seen depicted by Sheeba Chaddha, and our campaign, #RedifineCelebration reflects our deep connect with the inspiring women of today. Through this campaign, we aim to encourage working women to #RedefineCelebration by taking a stand and supporting fellow women who wish to plan a family. Given the criticality of the message, we will be using interesting mix of digital platforms to maximize our reach besides that the video shall be played across all our stores.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)