Rishabh Pant stars in Nasher Miles' new campaign

Nasher Miles, a new-age D2C luggage brand, has announced cricketer Rishabh Pant as the face of their new campaign that focuses on ‘Travel In Style’.
In the campaign, Rishabh Pant, who is Nasher Miles’ Brand Ambassador, takes center stage as he effortlessly sports an array of these colorful suitcases, showcasing how the brand perfectly blends style and functionality to enhance every traveler's journey. With Rishabh Pant as the face of this campaign, Nasher Miles aims to capture the essence of contemporary travel and inspire wanderlust, all while emphasizing the brand's commitment to making travel experiences truly memorable, efficient, and stylish.
"Travel In Style With Nasher Miles" is the vibrant and enticing slogan of this exciting campaign. Nasher Miles proudly presents a one-of-a-kind collection of suitcases, each adorned with unique and captivating colors and designs. These suitcases not only redefine the concept of travel gear but also resonate with the spirit of the modern generation - dynamic, vibrant, and full of life.
Rishabh Pant, said, “It’s truly an utmost pleasure to be the face of Nasher Miles, a brand that's all about combining style and functionality in the world of travel. Just like cricket is more than just a game for me, Nasher Miles' luggage is more than just travel gear; it's a statement. It's about being dynamic, embracing life, and expressing your unique self, whether you're on the cricket pitch or at the airport. Nasher Miles helps you channel your inner personality through its vibrant colors and designs, and I’m all up for it. I urge everyone to hit the road with Nasher Miles, and let every journey be a vibrant reflection of your personality.”
Lokesh Daga, Founder & Director, Nasher Miles, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Rishabh Pant as the face of our new campaign. Rishabh's dynamic and versatile personality truly resonates with our vision of making travel more than just a journey. We feel that his charisma and pan-India appeal perfectly align with Nasher Miles' commitment to catering to the diverse tastes of today's travelers. The campaign is focused on traveling with style, with the products being as unique and colorful as the journeys we embark on. Each piece is a blend of vibrant designs and thoughtful practicality, making it a perfect companion for travelers who want to explore the world in style.”
Virat Kohli turns into bobblehead in Digit Insurance’s latest ad campaign
The film is titled ‘Drive Less, Pay Less’
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 2:56 PM | 2 min read
Digit Insurance, a general insurance companies, launched its latest Pay As You Drive (PAYD) brand campaign “Drive Less, Pay Less” with its brand ambassador Virat Kohli. The ad campaign was launched ahead of the much-coveted Asia Cup 2023. Virat Kohli, who appears in a bobblehead form for the ad campaign, is seen grooving to the “Do the Digit-Digit” anthem on the car dashboard, unable to keep calm knowing Digit customers will pay less car insurance premium if they drive less.
Speaking about the newly-launched ad campaign, Tanya Marwah, Head – Marketing and Corporate Communications, Digit General Insurance, said, “The discount offered under PAYD add-on is relevant to rather a large part of the Indian population, especially as many people living in cities don’t drive excessively and use the public transport or cab services despite having cars at home. But since people hardly track their daily commute or look at their odometers regularly, they don’t realize how less they drive in a year. These add-ons are for such people, who honestly shouldn’t be paying as high as people who drive a lot. And at Digit, we have made sure that the process to get this discount is super simple as it is not based on future driving behaviour, or telematics or app to track the driving, but just the average kilometres driven per year since you had the car, which can easily be seen in the odometer reading.” '
BPCL’s MAK Lubricants partners with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’
The partnership aims to fuel the brand's messaging of ‘MAK Makes It Possible’
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 12:03 PM | 1 min read
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has announced a partnership between MAK Lubricants and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan'.
The partnership aims to fuel the brand's ambition encapsulated in the iconic phrase, "MAK Makes It Possible".
“We are delighted to team up with ‘Jawan’, as the essence of MAK Lubricants seamlessly merges with the ethos of the movie. Our collaboration transcends branding; it's a celebration of the relentless pursuit of excellence,” said P Sudhahar, Executive Director (Lubes).
Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (PR & Brand) at BPCL, said, "Jawan’s narrative mirrors MAK Lubricants’ pursuit of pushing boundaries and achieving the impossible. By joining forces with the movie,' we not only expand our brand's reach but also offer our customers an engaging gateway to experience the thrill of this highly anticipated release."
Plum promises 22 times the shine in ad for new shampoo brand
The ad by Famous Innovations marks the launch of Plum Coconut Milk & Peptides Strength & Shine Shampoo
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 11:35 AM | 3 min read
Plum, India's first 100% vegan D2C beauty brand, has launched Coconut Milk & Peptides based haircare for weak & dull hair. The brand has unveiled its inaugural ad campaign for the range that features the Plum Coconut Milk & Peptides Strength & Shine Shampoo. The harmonious combination of coconut milk and peptides restores moisture and strengthens hair strands to make them 22 times shinier in just 1 wash*. The range includes shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, and serum.
Devised by the creative minds of Famous Innovations, the campaign film appeals to its target audience with a message that’s delivered in a raw, and humorous way. The film follows an interesting storyline where the protagonist Shruti uses the Plum Coconut Milk & Peptides shampoo that gives her 22x shinier hair in 1 wash* while forcing people around her to wear sunglasses to shield them from the blinding shine!
Shankar Prasad, Founder and CEO at Plum, expressed “ We have been loved and accepted by our consumers for our skincare and bodycare products. We wanted to extend our clean & 100% vegan offerings to haircare as well so that we become part of the monthly purchase basket for the entire family. Consumers today are facing modern day problems like stress, pollution & other environmental factors that take a toll on their hair making them weak & dull. This film lands the message of getting strong and extremely shiny hair with our Coconut Milk & Peptides shampoo in just 1 application in a manner that’s fun and quirky, to drive a high recall amongst the target audience.
Commenting on the film, Anvesha Sinha, Account Director at Famous Innovation says, “It is safe to say that the protagonist of this ad film was always meant to be the product, however, the storytelling has been skillfully executed by a team of passionate experts, infusing an underlying layer of humor. After all, who doesn't appreciate a touch of fun at the end of the day?”
As the integrated marketing campaign takes off, the ad film will be amplified through multiple media channels like Facebook, Instagram and OTT platforms. The brand has planned an extensive influencer outreach with well-known names like Trinetra (“Meher” of Made in Heaven fame), Viraj Ghelani (comedy content creator), actors & beauty content creators like Shivangi Singh, Ahaana Krishna and Sarah Sarosh amongst others. The brand has also rolled out an extensive sampling activation for its consumers. Finally, to bring alive and extend the underlying humour in the ad film, the brand is also building viral content in the form of memes and filters.
Slow year so far, TV sector now pins hope on H2
Experts hopeful of growth ranging from 10% to 15%
By Sonam Saini | Sep 4, 2023 7:56 AM | 4 min read
After a subdued first half of the year, the broadcasting sector is optimistic about strong AdEx growth in the second half of the year, which will be bolstered not only by the festive season but also big- ticket properties including Cricket World Cup, Asia Cup and general elections.
According to Rohit Gupta, CFO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), the new fiscal has started on an optimistic note with some green shoots being seen in the overall advertising sentiment. “That said, there remains immense headroom for overall ad environment recovery on the back of improving consumer demand, and we remain hopeful of the next few quarters driving growth,” said Gupta during their Q1 earnings call.
H1, say marketing experts, was slow due to a multitude of reasons such as the division of IPL media rights between TV and digital and new-age categories/brands cutting their ad spends.
Gupta also spoke about the muted ad spending environment during the good part of the quarter. “Q1 started off on a slow note, and with IPL during the months of April and May, ad spending was particularly muted. However, towards the back end of the quarter, there were early signs of ad spends starting to pick up, led by FMCG. We have seen this pickup continue heading into Q2 as well. However, recovery is still nascent, and pace of pickup is moderate at this point. Overall, we remain hopeful that the positive momentum will continue, enabling us to drive growth in ad revenues.” He also highlighted that ad revenues pickup will hopefully be also aided by a longer festive period this year with Diwali being in mid-November.
According to the TAM advertising half yearly (Jan-June 2023) report, the advertising volume remained stable in Jan-June 23 as compared to the same period last year. However, as compared to the same period of 2021, ad volume on TV saw a minor growth of 3%. Sectors such as F&B, personal care and services were the top three sectors during the same period.
Vishal Shah, Managing Partner of EssenceMediaCom India, too is extremely optimistic about great growth in H2 because it is an action-packed year. "After a long time, we will see a normalised year," he said. “The Covid effect appears to have worn off, and people are out shopping. The festival season is also approaching, as are the Asia Cup, Cricket World Cup, and elections. Some big-ticket properties such as Bigg Boss and KBC are also in H2, and the combination of these should see significant momentum,” Shah added.
Shah also highlighted that the overall AdEx of H1 is almost back to pre-Covid level. He said it is in fact higher than 2021 and 2020 and almost back to 2019, but remained stable as compared to previous year. “One medium which is recovering relatively slower but gaining much traction is radio. Print and TV both are seeing momentum. I am very bullish and optimistic about H2. Clients are looking at spending and they will be back in full swing.” Shah predicted that AdEx in H2 will grow in the range of 8-15%.
Sharing a similar viewpoint, B Sridhar, Group Director, Innocean WorldWide Communications, said that the second half of the year has festive season along with Cricket World Cup which is happening in India this time which will lead to a strong AdEx growth in H2. "Overall, it really augurs well. Then there are general elections, so all of the factors that should benefit advertising are present. There is no reason to doubt that the AdEx will grow." Sridhar predicted that the AdEx in H2 is expected to grow around 10-12% as compared to previous year’s H2. He also mentioned the categories like consumer durables, and e-commerce are doing extremely well.
In the Jan-June 2023 period, auto was the new category that entered the list of top 10 advertising sectors, as per the TAM AdEx report. The industry believes that along with other sectors, the auto sector is likely to increase the ad spends as compared to the previous year.
Speaking on the festive outlook for the auto industry, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, shared that the festive period looks positive for the sector. “The auto sector has been growing continuously as the need for personal mobility is growing. The festival season will be one of the best in the last few years,” Srivatsa said, adding that H1 for the sector was strong and the growth will be sustained in the second half as well. “The industry is going to see loads of launches and ad spends will definitely increase.”
In new campaign, Beardo challenges conventional norms of grooming in corporate world
The #BeardsAtWork campaign has been released on the occasion of World Beard Day
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 2:22 PM | 3 min read
On World Beard Day (2nd September), Beardo, a men’s grooming brand from the house of Marico Ltd, takes a stand for inclusivity and freedom of individual expression with their new digital campaign #BeardsAtWork. This campaign, primarily driven through a digital film featuring Hardik Banga, challenges the conventional norms of grooming and places the spotlight on the contentious issue of enforced shaving during placements.
Today, while the modern corporate world has increasingly embraced the concept of individuality, there are still instances where, during campus placements, many bearded young individuals are asked to shave in order to be placed. While a well-groomed beard is considered corporate-appropriate today, the acceptance hasn’t quite extended to campus recruitment yet. Therefore, as a leading men’s grooming brand and a partner many rely on for their grooming needs, Beardo has taken on this campaign to celebrate #BeardsAtWork this World Beard Day! Taking a light-hearted approach, the #BeardsAtWork campaign aims to spark a conversation about beard-inclusivity by shattering stereotypes and championing authentic self-expression in the corporate world through a digital film.
This impactful yet fun film opens with a classroom filled with young students with a backdrop showcasing campus placements, setting the stage for a powerful narrative. The film goes on to show a professor who gives an ultimatum to the students that they need to shave in order even appear for an interview or miss placements, thereby hampering their careers. BASED ON TRUE EVENTS, the film then captures the response of bearded students who invent different excuses ranging from superstitions about shaving on certain days to humorous claims of allergic reactions to razors. The film culminates with a thought-provoking message and a call to action, advocating for change in workplace perceptions. Hardik Banga’s words resonate deeply as he asserts that donning & maintaining a beard is a matter of personal identity. The film further invites viewers to re-consider the correlation between appearance and professional competence, highlighting that in fact “shaping” a beard involves more commitment & effort than “Shaving” one, and hence well groomed beards should be celebrated at work.
To further elaborate the message for World Beard Day, Beardo has also partnered with influencers like BeYouNick and many more. Even Celebrity Hrithik Roshan has shared this on his IG handle.
Speaking about this campaign, Sujot Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Beardo, said “Beardo has always been firmly committed towards championing the cause of true masculinity and the timeless statement made by any well-groomed beard. We have always celebrated all kinds of Beards and what they stand for by challenging the arbitrary conformity of enforced shaving in the corporate world. We stand by the feeling that a beard should never stand as a barrier to professionalism, and with our #BeardsAtWork campaign, we aim to break down stereotypes and celebrate the power of individual expression. Celebrating World Beard Day with this campaign, we hope to reflect the evolving norms of inclusivity and expression, paving the way for a more diverse culture.”
Rahul Dravid gets ‘filmy’ for Farmley
In the latest campaign for the healthy snacking brand, the cricket legend is seen mouthing some unforgettable dialogues
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 2, 2023 8:42 AM | 2 min read
Healthy snacking brand Farmley has launched the second phase of its ongoing campaign 'Healthy ko Rakhe Healthy'.
The campaign features Rahul Dravid playing an iconic avatar, in a creative manoeuvre highlighting the brand's wide range of healthy snacking offerings and the need for choosing adulteration-free premium dry fruits & nuts.
The film features ‘The Wall’ of cricket enacting some unforgettable dialogues in a creative reversal: Aaj inke pass badam hai, kismish hai, pista hai, walnut hai, anjeer hai, kaju hai, peri- peri makhana hai, tumhare pass kya hai… The video wraps up with Rahul visibly amazed saying “aur bhi hai?”.
Commenting on this, Rahul Dravid said, “Farmley's assortment of healthy snacking products derived from their signature dry fruits, reflects the essence of a balanced and healthy life. Farmley truly delivers what it promises & enhances the experience for both the producers & customers, by establishing deep back-end linkages and eliminating the involvement of middlemen at each stage of the supply chain.”
Aman Gupta, Head of Marketing at Farmley said, “We feel that Rahul’s integrity, dependability, and trustworthiness, perfectly embody the values that Farmley stands for. Our ‘Healthy Ko Rakhe Healthy’ campaign is about sharing the importance of keeping the purity of dry fruits & nuts intact. While the first film talks about ‘No Kishmish Mein Mishmish, No Anjeer Mein Anjaan.’ the second film talks about our wide range of 100+ healthy snacking options that we have curated from our signature dry fruits. We are sure the audience would love seeing the coming together of two iconic worlds as Rahul is revealed in a never seen before avatar.”
Rexona talks of breaking limits in new campaign
The campaign supports FIFA Women’s Football objectives and highlights the challenges of young girls in accessing equal opportunity
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 2, 2023 8:42 AM | 3 min read
In support of FIFA’s Women’s Football objectives, Rexona has launched the ‘Breaking Limits: Girls Can’ series in India with the ambition of helping more girls play football.
To advance the cause, Rexona has introduced the Breaking Limits Programme, a free digital training series aimed at upskilling coaches, community leaders, and mentors by equipping them to foster confidence and opportunities among youth through movement-based programmes. The new Girls Can series also focuses on establishing safe environments for girls, enhancing self-esteem, and ensuring inclusivity for all ethnicities.
Rexona’s new campaign launches this week. Shockingly, less than 1% of girls participate in football in India. An evocative art installation in Kolkata captures this disparity, featuring a hundred white jerseys with a single pink shirt symbolizing the 1%. Public, Aditi Chauhan (Goalkeeper for the National Indian Women’s team), and influencers engaged with the installation, amplifying the message.
Directed by Sandhya Daisy Sundaram, the campaign video tells real stories of young girls observing boys playing football, highlighting their challenges in accessing equal opportunity in a society & industry where only a few women have managed to do so. The unveiled art installation takes the protagonists through their memories, emotions, and triumphs, evoking a profound experience.
Aditi Chauhan, Goalkeeper for the National Indian Women’s team said: “I'm thrilled to partner with Rexona India in inspiring young girls to step onto the football field without hesitation. This collaboration aligns perfectly with my dedication to breaking barriers and creating pathways for girls to embrace football and move away from unfair societal norms. Together, we can foster a future where every girl's passion for the sport is met with encouragement, motivation, guidance, and opportunity.”
Ashwath Swaminathan, Head India Oral Care and Deos said: “At Rexona, we believe in the transformative power of sports, and football serves as an incredible platform to break down barriers and empower young girls. Our commitment to inspire girls to play football is driven by the conviction that they deserve the same opportunities and recognition as anyone else. Through our initiatives, we aim to shatter societal stigmas and uplift these young female athletes, reminding them that they are never alone in this journey. Rexona stands as a beacon of support, motivating girls to dream big, play their hearts out, and demonstrate that they can achieve greatness beyond any limitation.”
Kathryn Swallow, Rexona Global Brand VP said, “As the world’s leading antiperspirant and deodorant brand, our commitment extends to championing inclusivity in movement. We are dedicated to creating a world where every girl has the chance and confidence to play football. Football's unifying potential is immense, inspiring movement and unity. This is why we are thrilled to introduce the Breaking Limits Programme in India, marking our determined stride toward this vision.”
