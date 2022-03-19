Rishabh Pant features in Star Sports’ new ad film of #YehAbNormalHai campaign

The film challenges to take the Delhi Blues lightly at one’s own risk

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Tata IPL 2022, has unveiled its new campaign promo film of the series #YehAbNormalHai featuring Rishabh Pant after fascinating fans with films featuring MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. The film challenges to take the Delhi Blues lightly at one’s own risk. He says that the 15th edition of the IPL could be anyone’s season, “Jo kabhi nahi fata, Wo bhi fat sakta hai is saal.”

The film opens to yet another tense situation where a bomb squad is struggling to defuse a bomb with the clock ticking away. The bomb squad decides to cut the harmless and ineffective blue wire as per their past experiences.

Hearing this, Delhi Capitals skipper Pant appears on the screen and asks them about their obsession of cutting the blue wire. One member of the bomb squad mockingly mentions that the last 14 years all the blue wires have been ineffective.

Pant then asks them to go ahead at their own risk, which triggers the blast. Pant smiles and says, "Hamare blue pe kabhi mat uthana sawaal!!! Jo kabhi nahi fata, Wo bhi fat sakta hai is saal. In this IPL #YehAbNormalHain!".

Fans across India can watch all the action from the TATA IPL 2022 from March 26 onwards.

