Red Chief launches film for its latest range

The video showcases a montage of Indian characters who are all desperately trying to pick one pair but cannot do so time after time

Let’s start with a simple fact of life - everybody feels there’s never enough footwear to choose from. This insight lies behind the launch of Comfort Walk - the latest offering from the house of Red Chief.

The launch music video conceived and conceptualised by ADK-Fortune Communications Pvt. Ltd, Gurgaon, a WPP company, and part of Wunderman Thompson South Asia Group, brings out this confusion in all its glory with a memorable phrase ‘feet hain confuse kisse karein choose.’

Set to a catchy beat, the video showcases a montage of Indian characters who are all desperately trying to pick one pair but cannot do so time after time.

Speaking about the campaign, Rahul Sharma - General Manager said, “With a range that is truly mind boggling and the backing and expertise of the Red Chief brand, Comfort Walk is uniquely positioned to make a name for itself. We believe this peppy, and youth focussed campaign will play an important role in helping us carve a distinct niche for the brand.”

Elaborating on the campaign further, Nakul Sharma (Vice President and Executive Creative Director - ADK - Fortune commented, “The brief said Comfort Walk has an unending range. We took off from this single minded brief and never looked back. The result, we believe, shows in the clutter breaking output.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)