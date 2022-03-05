Ranveer Singh takes prehistoric avatar in Set Wet’s new ad

Marico Limited’s men’s grooming brand Set Wet has launched a new campaign with long-time ambassador Ranveer Singh.

“The campaign, which shows Ranveer in a pre-historic alter ego, showcases the ingenuity, creativity, and cheeky nature of youth today, and aims to give young men a timely tip on the art of making an impression. The campaign, which is live on across TV and digital platforms, will be complimented by the debut of an all-new look and packaging for Set Wet products,” the company said in a statement.

“Created by Taproot Dentsu (a dentsu MB company), the campaign echoes the Gen Z belief that just because something has always been done one way doesn’t mean it is the smartest way. This is only taken a step further by this new campaign, which is informed by consumer-research leading up to the campaign that found that Gen Zs today would do things differently than the older generations.

To make this point, the TVC depicts a rather cheeky exaggeration along with a dash of irreverence, a trait that is second nature to Gen Z. What makes it different from the typical grooming product narrative is that it consciously stays away from the swooning-girl trope. Ranveer Singh, who is the long-time brand ambassador of Marico’s SET WET range, is seen playing a dual role here.

The TVC opens with Ranveer Singh as cave man impressing the men and women surrounding him by protecting them from a Sabertoothed cat and the weather through a display of his strength and ingenuity. Then, we see the pre-historic Ranveer Singh come face to face with modern day Ranveer, who is getting ready for a party with his friends. Pre-historic Ranveer is taken aback by modern Ranveer, who is prepping to impress people with his confidence at the party by styling his hair with Set Wet, which baffles the former. Modern Ranveer goes on to explain to pre-historic Ranveer, that today, a man doesn’t need to show his sexiness through overt displays of strength and intelligence, rather they should be confident, and carry that confidence with them wherever they go, to be sexy. He explains how SET WET helps him become his true ‘sexy’ confident self, with the familiar “Sada Sexy Raho” motto playing in the back.

Speaking on how Set Wet intends to resonate with its consumers through this new campaign, Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said "As a youth centered brand, SET WET has always strived to echo the mind-set of our consumers. Today’s generation has prided themselves on finding the best and most unique solution to their problems, and we aimed to take that ideal, a step further with this new campaign. Together with the iconic and beloved Ranveer Singh, this campaign elaborates on the resourcefulness, uniqueness, creativity, and cheeky nature of our consumers, showing how they can be the sexiest version of themselves.”

Talking about the inspiration behind the film, Ayesha Ghosh, CEO, Taproot Dentsu, added " A brand whose baseline is Sada Sexy Raho and whose brand ambassador is a livewire, usually means that campaign development is a rollicking ride, all the hard work notwithstanding. Add to that, Team SET WET were just as keen as us to break the mould of the conventional grooming product ad. Once Yogesh Rijhwani, the ECD who conceptualised this ad, landed the prehistoric man comparison, Ranveer's flair for pulling off unexpected characters and director Rajiv Rao's effortless style of storytelling took the idea to the next level."

