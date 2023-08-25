Ranveer Singh stars in NBA’s new campaign #ThisIsBasketball

DreamSetGo unveils campaign with Sourav Ganguly and Mary Kom

The ‘Experience The Exclusive’ film is live across DreamSetGo’s digital channels like YouTube, Instagram, Linkedin and X

DreamSetGo, a sports experiences and travel platform, has launched ‘Experience The Exclusive’ digital ad campaign, featuring cricketer Sourav Ganguly and Olympic Gold Medalist - Mary Kom.

“At the heart of the film is DreamSetGo’s ability to offer exclusive sports experiences for India’s emerging sports travellers. Conceptualised and produced by Jio Creative Labs, the film highlights the sports experiences that go beyond just viewing. With a positive play on the tagline ‘Now this is exclusive’, Sourav Ganguly highlights the brand’s offerings, right from watching a game from prime seats with VIP hospitality, legend meet and greets, locker room visits, among others. The film aims to reiterate DreamSetGo as every Indian sports fan's ultimate travel partner,” reads a press release.

The first film, featuring Sourav Ganguly aims to drive awareness and recall for its exclusive offerings, including Matchday Experiences, Behind-the-scenes Access, Legend Meet & Greet, Exclusively Signed Merchandise, Elite Accommodation, Visa Services & Exclusive destination experiences. This includes access to team training sessions, locker rooms, team meetings, among others.

Speaking about the campaign, Monish Shah, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer - DreamSetGo said, “The world has been witness to India’s passion for international sporting events. Understanding the pulse of the discerning Indian sports traveller, we curate experiences that go way beyond the bleachers. Right from exclusive hospitality experiences, prime seating, stadium tours, legend meet and greets, travel & accommodation, we offer just about everything that’s exclusive. This campaign is a sneak-peak into what sports travel looks like with DreamSetGo. We are honoured to have our Super Captain Sourav Ganguly join us in this journey since last year. His unparalleled passion to deliver the best on and off the field perfectly aligns with our commitment to make sports travel truly extraordinary”

Sourav Ganguly said, “Sports engagement and travel experiences have significantly evolved. Sports fans are looking for access to sporting events, within and outside India. DreamSetGo is the ideal partner committed to bridging this gap between sports and fans. Over the past year, I have witnessed DreamSetGo go above and beyond to deliver elevated and exclusive experiences. DreamSetGo’s commitment to delivering money-can’t-buy sports travel experiences has struck a chord with me and I am super delighted to be a part of this incredible journey.”