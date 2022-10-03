Rahul Bose & Ishaan Khatter engage in witty banter for HP Spectre

HP India has recently launched its latest range of HP Spectre laptops with a multi-film campaign. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Delhi, the campaign aims to appeal to professionals, young, and experienced, enticing them with the laptops’ intelligent tech and new smart features.



Talking about the campaign, Prashant Jain, Chief Marketing Officer, HP India said, “The AI-based features of the new HP Spectre line-up are designed to help you thrive in today’s hybrid world. The campaign brings alive 3 such truly unique features. We hope to inspire everyone to ‘Be your Best You’ as you navigate seamlessly across the hybrid environment.”



The films show an interplay between two start-up business partners who are poles apart but are always looking to create the best version of themselves. The situations involve conversations between the two characters – Ravi (Rahul Bose) and Kunal (Ishaan Khatter) – with simple interactions that ease into a tech benefit for a reveal at the end of each of the films. The conversations revolve around a senior, experienced businessman and the young, tech-friendly entrepreneur who introduces a smarter way of making perfect presentations, using the HP Spectre.



The sarcastic and witty banter between the characters which leads to each feature reveal keeps the films light, special and yet slightly professional. Despite the light-hearted tone of the films, it remains aspirational and premium to draw in the right target audience of professionals. In a never-seen-before pairing, the Ishaan Khatter – Rahul Bose duo fit the roles perfectly with their sense of humour and comic timing.



Sharing more sights about the campaign, Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, "Sometimes all it takes is going back to basics. Make the product feature the front and centre of the communication. And that is just what we did. To this mix, Sidhant Mago added characters that are steeped in modern folklore – start up founders. And finally, the casting took these films to the next level."



The integrated campaign is now live across social media and offline mediums with an extension of the same message across different platforms.

