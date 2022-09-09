Queen Elizabeth: A legacy in ads

The world has been jolted by the demise of Britain's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II. A living emblem of the Kingdom's regality and stoicism, the Queen has been a big part of the English zeitgeist for 70 years. Quite obviously, brands have always wanted to associate with Her Highness' regality for years. Some have also been fortunate enough to have the queen in their ads while others used her likeness. Here's looking back at some of the Majesty's cameos in ads.



Paddington Bear commercial

For the Queen's platinum jubilee concert, the Queen teamed up with another English favourite -- Paddington Bear who is a beloved character from children's books . The advertisement showcased the monarch and the bear sharing their love for their favourite snack -- a marmalade sandwich. The ad ends with Paddington Bear thanking the Queen for her steadfast service to her kingdom. It hits us right in the feels. Check out the video.



Queen Elizabeth meets Queen Elizabeth

Ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee holiday weekend, The Times and The Sunday Times advertised their coverage of the event with a series of ads all featuring the monarch from age 25 to 96. One ad showed a family of Queen Elizabeths from different phases of her life. Another one showed Elizabeth shaking hands with a younger version of herself.



Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry



We rarely get to see the cheekier side of The Queen who is known for her stiff upper lip. In this ad for the 2016 Invictus Games, Prince Harry and The Queen good-naturedly ribbed the Obama Family who challenged the Royal Family to "bring it at the Invictus Games." This ad also gave a rare glimpse into The Queen and the prince's camaraderie.

The Queen and James Bond

In the true spirit of "secret service, The Queen kept this gem of an ad a secret from her own family. The 2012 Olympics ad featured Her Highness along with Daniel Craig, who played James Bond.

