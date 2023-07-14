PVR INOX creates a gripping tale for final instalment of Insidious
The film has been produced by The Titus Upputuru Company
Advertising and branded content uses many emotions to engage consumers. Fear is one of them. Brands have used fear as a powerful tool to communicate.
PVR-INOX Ltd, India’s largest cinema chain has been implementing impactful marketing tools to promote the movies in the Horror genre. In a recent initiative, the chain has used fear, with a horror-filled film that shows what it is to see a horror film alone, on a big screen.
The campaign started with a post on PVR Cinema’s Instagram page, inviting people who dare to watch the last instalment of the Insidious movie alone in the theatre.
The contest received overwhelming response and engagement. At the end of the week a winner was chosen by lucky draw. Vicky, the winner, was then invited to see the Insidious The Red Door at the plush PVR Inox theatre alone, in the last show.
The hidden cameras captured what actually transpired in the hall. Vicky was frightened to death and had his own imagination running wild. Vicky made it to the exit before the film ended.
The film, directed by Titus Upputuru, shows Vicky walk into the theatre like a star. With sunglasses on, chewing gum, he walks in to the theatre looking every bit the winner that he was. He makes into the dark theatre after picking up his favourite caramelised popcorn and chilled cold drink.
After settling down in the theatre, smiling to himself, he starts enjoying the film. But soon the scary scenes in the film start to take their toll on him and he begins to be increasingly frightened. When the service staff brings him the Hot Dog that he had ordered, he sees a red apparition behind him. He feels spooky hands running towards his neck but as he looks back he sees no one. When he can no longer take the intense scenes from the film combined with the scary sounds, he runs down the stairs, tripping over and falling down. He quickly picks himself up and heads out. The horrors do not seem to be over him, as he senses something vile in his car, down the parking lot.
The films end with the line ‘Enter the darkness, if you dare’
The film has been produced by The Titus Upputuru Company.
Speaking about the campaign, the Director of the film, Titus Upputuru said, “It is one thing to watch a horror film on a small screen at home. It is quite another to watch it on a big screen, alone! It was great fun shooting the film. The task was not just to capture the protagonist’s feelings and emotions but to manifest what was going on in his mind. That was the big challenge. There were several elements that we used to create the atmosphere of fear. The colors, the mirrors, the lonely top shots, the red apparition, the creepy hands, the sounds, and the edit, all went into making the experience both real and surreal.”
As per Shony Panjikaran – General Manager & Head, Sony Pictures Releasing International, India said, “We embarked on a thrilling journey with PVR INOX, creating a captivating tale to unveil the final chapter of Insidious. This horror-filled promotion explores the consequences when one dares to venture into the chilling world of fear, alone at a cinema. From an Instagram contest that sparked an overwhelming response, Vicky emerged as the brave victor who stepped into the darkness, only to have his senses tested to the limit. Insidious: The Red Door delivers an unforgettable cinematic experience which needs to be witnessed on the big screen, like the grandest screens at PVR INOX.
The campaign is on air across digital platforms and generating great engagement.
Rishabh Pant features in HDFC Life's latest campaign on term insurance
The campaign will be available across multi-media platforms - Television, Digital, Print, and Outdoor
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 6:29 PM
HDFC Life has collaborated with cricketer Rishabh Pant to create a compelling campaign aimed at driving the need for term insurance.
The objective of the campaign is to encourage individuals to financially secure their loved ones against unforeseen circumstances. The campaign serves as a powerful reminder of the fact that life is unpredictable and seldom gives second chances. This makes it necessary for one to prepare beforehand to enable their loved ones bounce back from any challenge that life throws their way.
The film showcases the real-life story of Rishabh Pant and his journey of realisation. Through the film we see glimpses of his numerous accomplishments, moments of happiness and the experience that taught him the biggest lesson of his life.
Speaking about his association with the campaign, Rishabh Pant said, “I am happy to be associated with HDFC Life for this campaign. Life is unpredictable, and HDFC Life has been at the forefront of encouraging people to financially secure themselves and their families against life’s uncertainties. Life insurance is a financial product that not only acts as a safety net but also enables us to continue the journey ahead with a sense of pride.”
Vishal Subharwal, Chief Marketing Officer and Group Head - Strategy, HDFC Life added, “The film captures the true essence of life while bringing the spotlight on the core benefit of term life insurance. We hope that the powerful real-life story of Rishabh Pant, a role model for many and a world-class athlete, serves as a pertinent example to make one realise the uncertainties of life and the need for financial protection. Most Indian households find it hard to sustain their living standards in the absence of adequate life insurance cover. We sincerely hope that this campaign will educate and inspire more individuals to secure their families with Term Insurance.”
Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia said, “The pandemic has left us with a false sense of invincibility. With this campaign we wanted to reiterate that not everyone gets a second chance at life. The biggest mistake we can make is to not learn from our mistakes and to bring home the message of unpredictability. We drew inspiration from the real-life incident of cricketer Rishabh Pant where he survived a near-fatal road accident. Our campaign breaks the illusion of invincibility and reiterates the importance of financial planning.”
The campaign will be available across multi-media platforms - Television, Digital, Print, and Outdoor.
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 12:03 PM
Best ads of the fortnight: Brooke Bond's ode to chai, WhatsApp's power of private messages
Our pick of the ads that impressed us between June 16 and 30
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 9:19 AM
Another fortnight has come bearing some amazing ads for us to enjoy. This time around, we had a good mix of spots that were funny, thought-provoking, heart-warming and sensible. These are our pick of the best ads between June 16 and 30. As always, we have listed them alphabetically.
Brooke Bond
The brand never disappoints when it comes to making good ads. Some months ago, Brooke Bond brought out a stellar ad that showcased the importance of a stranger's kindness in trying times. The brand released a new ad on World Social Media Day, highlighting how the humble "chai" is India's biggest social media tool, bringing people together. "The film draws a parallel between social media lingo such as likes, shares, friend requests, reposts & trends with everyday moments across India, positioning a cup of Red Label tea as an enabler to bring people together," said the company. The ad has been conceptualised by Ogilvy.
Tata Play Binge
Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have collaborated for ads before, yet this spot by Tata Play Binge portrays them as everyday characters bereft of their usual glitz and glamour. The campaign Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai shows them as slice-of-life characters talking about the essence of the offering. The ad is endearing and funny, especially since we see the usually glamorous pair bantering like a regular couple.
Pidilite
Pidilite's tile adhesive brand Roff addressed the common tile installation issues faced by customers in a hilarious ad. The film highlights how miniscule issues like a tile breaking can set anybody off, turning them into a completely different person. The ad has shades of Snickers' "You're Not You When You're Hungry” campaign. The ad has been conceptualised by Ogilvy.
WhatsApp
WhatsApp highlights the power of private messages and how far they can go in offering security and comfort to women. "Three quarters of women across the world (73%) and 68% of women in India say they would open up about their struggles if a friend reached out to them in private," said the company. A simple ad film accompanies the larger campaign where a series of mirrored messages appear in private spaces - women’s restrooms.
Diwan Arun Nanda demits charge as Chairman of Rediffusion after 50 years
Dr. Sandeep Goyal to be Rediffusion’s new Chairman & Managing Director
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 8, 2023 12:03 AM
Zebronics releases new campaign with Hrithik Roshan
The campaign is created by Collective Creative Labs
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 9, 2023 6:00 PM
Zebronics has released a campaign, featuring Hrithik Roshan and in collaboration with their new creative partner Collective Creative Labs for projectors and speakers.
Drawing inspiration from a memorable scene in one of Hrithik's previous films, the ad takes an unexpected turn when an intimate moment is interrupted by the sound of a fart, leading to an unconventional twist in the narrative. By employing a fart as a creative device, the campaign embraces a whimsical and unconventional approach. This audacious and unprecedented move injects a sense of joy and playfulness throughout the film, making it a delightful and rewatchable experience.
Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration with Collective Creative Labs, Rajesh Doshi, Director & Co-Founder of Zebronics, expressed, "Ab Home Ko Banao Home Theatre is the perfect tagline that embodies our vision. Collective Creative Labs has brilliantly blended the quirkiness of an imaginative mind with elegance and reality, resulting in a captivating advertisement that has resonated well with the masses. The agency has expertly utilized the characters and pushed the boundaries of the traditional creative landscape. Through this ad, Hrithik brings to life Zebronics' commitment to revolutionize the concept of Home Entertainment for the masses, using Soundbars and Projectors."
Emphasizing the need to deliver a disruptive film, Smriti Bhaskar, the creative head at Collective Creative Labs, stated, "In today's world, where we are competing with an abundance of content across various platforms, it is crucial for an idea to stand out. It needs to be unexpected; otherwise, it becomes just another fish in the fast ocean."
Discussing what sets this film apart, the director, Siddharth Sen, said, "This film stands out due to its bold and unconventional approach, a rarity in conventional advertising. Kudos to Zebronics for consistently supporting creative freedom. Our intention was not to force humor but to treat the situation seriously until the moment of realization. The fun lies in the bizarre scenario, evoking contemplation and bringing a smile to people's faces."
Tata 1mg Labs unveils ‘Trust What You See’ campaign
The campaign is executed by dentsu X
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 9, 2023 10:00 AM
Tata 1mg Labs, a diagnostics chain of pathology labs, in association with dentsu X India, has launched the ‘Trust What You See’ campaign. The campaign aims to highlight the accuracy involved in processes and quality checks of samples at labs. It further emphasizes the brand’s commitment to delivering accurate and reliable diagnostics services.
dentsu X, the media agency from dentsu India, managed the media planning strategy for the campaign, through innovative print frames to blend the campaign video into the publications.
The campaign offers an exclusive inside tour of the world-class facilities and processes of the state-of-the-art National Reference Lab in Delhi. It highlights the stringent quality standards followed for each sample at Tata 1mg Labs. Dr. Prashant Nag, MBBS, MD (Pathology) & Clinical Head, Tata 1mg Labs, explains the quality assurance processes, addressing common queries & concerns pertaining to the handling and processing of samples.
Dr. Prashant Nag added, “Bringing Care to Health – is at the heart of everything we do at Tata 1mg Labs. With our ‘Trust What You See’ Campaign, we aim to provide our customers transparency and peace of mind when it comes to their diagnostic needs. By showcasing our meticulous lab processes and expert team, we want to assure our customers that their samples are taken care of using best-in-class quality standards & norms and that their health is in safe hands.”
Saurabh Shrivastava, Senior Partner and National Business Growth, dentsu X said, “We take great pride in being a part of this initiative. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our network’s core values of forward-thinking and innovation.”
TM Music launches fan anthem for MS Dhoni
‘Mahi hai toh Mumkin Hai’ talks of the admiration and love that each cricket fan holds for the cricketer
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 12:41 PM
Inspired by the countless instances where victory seemed unattainable, yet Dhoni's firm spirit proved that with him, everything is possible, this anthem became a resounding chant across the nation: "Mahi hai to Mumkin hai."
It reflects the unwavering admiration and unconditional love that each cricket fan holds in their heart for the enigmatic captain. Just like a majestic lion on the field, Dhoni's presence invokes a sense of power, bravery, and determination, making the entire nation exclaim, "Mahi maar raha hai."
TM Music is thrilled to announce the release of a unique composition titled "Mahi hai to Mumkin Hai," dedicated to the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. This unique composition by the talented Vasudev Gandharv, soulfully sung by Vasudev & Danish Ahmed, and beautifully penned by the renowned lyricist Vasudev Gandharv, pays homage to his countless contributions to the nation through this powerful and captivating song.
