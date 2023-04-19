PUMA ad cheers for sports, but does it score with our experts?
'Let there be sport' has its heart in the right place, but as far as execution is concerned, it's far from a win
Earlier this month, Puma India rolled out a TVC "Let There Be Sport" posing a rather pertinent question: "Since when did sports become an extracurricular subject?" The campaign features Virat Kohli, Mary Kom, and Sunil Chhetri, conveying a message that sports teach you life lessons.
Indian educational system is still dominated by rote learning with little to no place for sports. Despite its role in character building, sports is still considered an "extracurricular subject" that hasn't received its due. PUMA's latest campaign urges the nation to have a renewed attitude towards sports.
The film presents a montage of powerful scenes along with a voiceover talking about how sports teach valuable life lessons that shape a person's character for life. "Ye sirf extra subject nahi, ye zindagi ka main subject hai," says the voice.
PUMA India has always associated with sports people and celebrities to deliver messages revolving around sports and fitness while pivoting towards lifestyle and fashion. When asked about partnerships with sports personalities, Abhishek Ganguly, MD at PUMA India and South East Asia in an interview with e4m said that they look out for opinion leaders that create a huge impact. He said, “We are very focused on having the right kind of opinion leaders, especially women opinion leaders associated with us like a partnership with Mary Kom. Off late we’ve signed up more as a brand which is becoming larger we are trying to stay relevant with the various consumer segment.”
The brand encourages women’s sports and hence they have been actively onboarded women athletes. Ganguly said, “We want to provide a platform for women to come and express especially in India, for example, in our campaign Proper Lady well women came and expressed themselves breaking gender stereotypes. For years cricket has been called a gentleman's game and now it is changing, we are trying to enable this change to become faster.”
What do experts think?
We asked creative experts about their thoughts about the film. Their reactions are mixed. While some commended the concept, others had issues with the execution.
Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder of Efgh Brand Innovations, said, “The film is decently made – except I find the opening line - 'Sports extracurricular subject kab ban gaya' - a little odd or even wrong. It makes it sounds like sports was once ‘not an extra-curricular subject’ but a main subject. It could have and should have been “Sports extracurricular subject kyon hain?” – It would have made the same point. The point of view is a fresh one. The brand picked a good subject.”
Aalap Desai, CCO Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India, said, “PUMA has had such beautiful films in the past that three is a legacy to live up to. This ad for me doesn't live up to that. The edit just about loses the energy midway through the sequences because it's been seen before. The situations in the montage lack ingenuity. The montage is also portrayed in a vanilla manner. The concept is nice and the campaign line is too but the energy of the shots, music and the narration stops at 95% leaving me with a sense of incompleteness and predictability.”
As a spectator, Manoj Pandey, Group Creative Director, Cheil India, loves the idea of "extra" being dropped from "extra-curricular" in sports, given his own vocation -- copywriting -- carries the same tag, but he does have a bone to pick with the ad. "If I have to critique from the grandstand, as an ad professional, I’d definitely do away with the hoarding at the intro and the outro of the ad film. While it does the job of explaining the concept, it really drops the ball on crafting. Regardless, I’m definitely cheering for the braveness of the idea."
Communications consultant Karthik Srinivasan, on LinkedIn, wrote, “Brilliant writing by Ogilvy India in the new Puma ad! It's a simple idea that may evoke, 'How come no one else has thought of such an obvious idea before this?!' (of questioning why 'sports' is part of 'extracurricular' activities in schools). This concept is particularly resonant in India because of how schools prioritize books-based and exams-based learning while relegating 'extracurricular' activities as 'beyond' the need for formal education.”
“But the ad expertly questions that premise by offering life lessons one can learn from sports, and also making appropriate use of celebrities - Virat Kohli, in particular, even if I say this a day after RCB's loss to CSK :)”, he added.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi rolls out pan India campaign for Greenpanel
The ad features Delhi Capitals’ David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 12:33 PM | 3 min read
L&K Saatchi and Saatchi has conceived a campaign for Greenpanel with Delhi Capitals cricket stars David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey.
The film captures the three stars on and off the field in candid moments of sadness, frustration and rage.
Leaving the viewer wondering if they are upset with a slump in performance or just got a dressing down from the coach. Just when you’re wondering why they are behaving in this strange manner, a voice comes in and explains that if you’ve just made your furniture without Greenpanel MDF, you would be upset too! Because Greenpanel makes the finest MDF that is Water resistant, Fire retardant, Termite proof and durable! The film is a breath of fresh air among the glut of IPL ads, with some memorable acting from the star trio.
Commenting on the campaign, Arvind Joshi, VP, Marketing - Greenpanel remarks, "As a team, we're thrilled to embark on our first-ever massive consumer outreach under the leadership and vision of our MD & CEO, Mr. Shobhan Mittal. We're excited to bring Greenpanel to the forefront of consumer consciousness with our first-ever above-the-line approach. The timing couldn't be better, as we align ourselves with the excitement of the IPL tournament and our principal partnership with the Delhi Capitals team. We feel our TVC is truly remarkable - standing out amidst the clutter of advertising during this highly competitive season. We're confident that this campaign will make a lasting impression on our customers and are excited to see the impact it will have. Our endeavour, at the end of the day, is to make Greenpanel synonymous with MDF."
Sharing his views on the campaign, Rohit Malkani, Joint National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, “While it’s always fun to do an IPL film for a brand, doing it on the heels of the pitch was even more exciting. Being the leader in the MDF category, the task set out for us was simple, make Greenpanel synonymous with MDF such that the two words are almost used interchangeably! With the Greenpanel film, we managed to do not just that, but also make people regret their choice of material/wood IF they haven’t used Greenpanel MDF!”
Hindol Purkayastha – EVP & head of North and East added, “The campaign was created in record time as we just won the mandate recently. But the idea was to land a positioning for Greenpanel that we continue through the years. Thus with “MDF ka doosra naam”, we already have a positioning that resonates to the market leader positioning for us. The team is excited and we are already looking at newer ways to strengthening the positioning in the category.”
The campaign will be promoted prominently on essential platforms like television, print, outdoor, digital and social.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Wunderman Thompson launches B2B initiative
Inspired B2B will give brands access to over 500 B2B specialists
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 12:01 PM | 2 min read
Wunderman Thompson has announced the expansion of its global B2B offering with the launch of Inspired B2B, a new initiative dedicated to inspiring growth for ambitious B2B brands.
Inspired B2B will give brands access to over 500 B2B specialists around the world delivering relevant and insightful communications that enable B2B acceleration.
As part of Inspired B2B, Wunderman Thompson has developed a suite of tools to help brands navigate the complex B2B landscape. The InspiredB2B Assessment Score helps brands identify the impact their B2B strategy and operations are having across every part of their business and understand where to prioritise efforts to better drive growth. Meanwhile, Loom B2B is a data-driven intelligence solution, powered by AI using natural language processing and text, created to allow brands to develop their content strategy with confidence and clear direction. Built around the LinkedIn Audience Engagement API, the richest source of B2B audience behaviour insights globally, Loom B2B equips brands with engagement insights into business leaders and professionals at scale.
Continuing to provide industry-defining insights, Wunderman Thompson’s Global Inspire Study shows that inspiring brands outperform peers on two key metrics – growing market share faster and enabling them to charge at higher price points.
Neil Dawson, Global Chief Strategy Officer at Wunderman Thompson said: “With our research showing that inspiring brands are 5x more likely to be a B2B buyer’s first choice, there’s a huge opportunity for B2B brands to engage, inspire, and excite their audiences. But when we look at B2B, we see a sea of sameness. It's time to ditch the rulebook and remember the audience is human; driven by emotion, curiosity, and wonder. There’s never been a better time to be a B2B marketer.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rediffusion Brand Solutions launches all-women agency Ladyfinger
The agency will be led by CEO & CCO Tista Sen
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 11:38 AM | 3 min read
Rediffusion Brand Solutions has launched Ladyfinger, an all-women agency, to provide gender-balance in advertising and creative excellence.
Based in Mumbai, Ladyfinger aims to challenge norms, break barriers, and create positive change in the Indian advertising landscape. With a mission to elevate women's voices and perspectives, Ladyfinger is driven by a vision of inclusivity, empowerment, and creativity. The agency is founded on the belief that though a vast majority of Indian advertising is targeted at women consumers, the female perspective is either missing in most of the communication or is largely characterised by casual gender stereotyping.
With an all-women workforce Ladyfinger aims to bring about better gender-balance in its advertising and creative brand solution strategies for its potential clients. Led by CEO & CCO, Tista Sen, an advertising industry veteran with over two decades of experience, the agency will be peopled by a team of accomplished professionals and supported by a powerful panel of women advisors with extensive experience in advertising, marketing, branding, media, Bollywood, architecture and law.
Ladyfinger will offer a full range of services, including creative services, strategic planning communication, insight mining, policy and content development across all media platforms.
In addition to its focus on creative excellence, Ladyfinger is dedicated to empowering women in the workplace. The agency is committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment that promotes equality, diversity, and professional growth. Through mentorship programs, leadership development initiatives and community partnerships, Ladyfinger aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women in the advertising industry and beyond.
"It's about time, says Tista Sen, CEO & CCO of the agency. "At Ladyfinger our team of talented women bring a fresh and unique approach to advertising, fuelled by our collective passion for creativity, diversity, and innovation. We believe we can unshackle brands to generate more business and there is an opportunity across beauty, finance, nutrition, personal care, banking and yes even real estate. We are committed to driving a positive change in the advertising world and beyond and we believe that our all-women agency will make a significant impact."
Dr. Sandeep Goyal, MD Rediffusion adds: “Most brands don’t quite do justice to a woman’s point-of-view. Women today are not just the primary buyers of most FMCG brands, but are also big drivers of banking to beauty, wellness to wanderlust. Ladyfinger will represent the woman customer in the buying process and help brands think afresh, think anew. Tista brings tremendous brand building expertise to Ladyfinger; she has got together an awesome team. I am sure Ladyfinger will considerably stir things up in Indian advertising.”
"Tista and the Ladyfinger team are the voice of the woman consumer - a voice most brands have not fully heeded," endorses Tanya Goyal, Chairperson Ladyfinger and Director Rediffusion. “The team is diverse; their experience rich and varied. And Rediffusion as the parent will provide resources such as Red Lab and Rediffusion Studios to help the new agency.”
The Ladyfinger panel of women advisors include Juhi Chaturvedi, Bollywood movie writer; Srishti Behl CEO Phantom Films; Malvika Mehra, Independent creative director; Nonita Kalra, Editor in chief Tata Cliq Luxury, Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder Elephant Design; Nirmika Singh, Executive Editor Rolling Stone India; Bindu Sethi, Strategic Brand Consultant; Geeta Rao, Ex Beauty and Health Director Vogue; Sakshi Choudhary, Founder Indian Creative Women; Alyna Haji Omar, Founder Audacity Sri Lanka, Communication Strategist Editor Co. and Sheetal Kumar, High Court Lawyer.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Lay's ad with Rajkummar Rao adds much-needed zing with crisp execution
Our two cents on the latest Lay's ad for the IPL season
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 9:03 AM | 3 min read
Brands everywhere are going big on nostalgia. When you have a target audience of sentimental millennials, nostalgia becomes a powerful tool to evoke emotions for the brand. Many brands have been embellishing their ads with details from the “good old past.” The latest one to do that is Lay’s with its new ad “Keep Ghar Par Lay’s Always.”
The spot tipped its hat to the iconic Pepsi ad with Aamir Khan, Mahima Chaudhury and Aishwarya Rai from the 90s. The ad is a cautionary tale about the perils of not stocking up Lay’s at home and stars actor Rajkummar Rao.
Conceptualised by Leo Burnett and directed by Vinil Mathews, the TVC starts with a costume party at Rao’s place. A guest played by Instagram star Dolly Singh informs him that there are no Lay’s chips in the house. Rao, dressed as a burglar, goes to his nearest department store to pick up Lay’s only to be mistaken for a thief. What follows is pure hilarity.
He gets arrested through some unfortunate turn of events, and ends up in prison with criminals. A series of misadventures later, the warden asks him how he ended up in jail. He replies, “Main toh sirf Lay’s lene gaya tha,” highlighting what could happen if someone didn’t stock up on Lay’s chips.
In the end, Rao narrates the entire episode to Singh, explaining why he will always have Lays at home.
Bolstering the nostalgia factor, the ad also samples the classic Bollywood song sung by Kishore Kumar “Eena, Meena and Deeka” from the movie Aasha.
The opening of the ad is reminiscent of the 90s Pepsi ad where the actor makes a mad dash across the road for a bottle of Pepsi to give to his attractive neighbours (Chaudhury and Rai). Those who grew up with memories of the ad were quick to notice the reference and were quite pleased with it.
How did the ad fare?
Released during the IPL season, the ad was intended to make a big splash and make a big splash it did. The ad has been received warmly on social media. Rao's comic timings and crisp execution have definitely helped. The ad has garnered over 18 million views on YouTube thus far.
As per usual, we asked some of our brand experts about their first impressions of the ad.
"Adds some much-needed zing," says Subodh Chaubey, Creative Director of Infectious Advertising. Lauding the execution of the ad, he adds: "It's a gripping story from the start, all to end on an excuse to have Lay's at home."
He also gave props to Rao and the soundtrack: "Brilliant acting by Rajkummar Rao; perfectly executed against the iconic soundtrack."
"It's a funny take," says Nitika Parmar, GCD, VMLY&R,"...but I wish there was a series of 4-5 short stories."
The abrupt ending of the ad leaves a bit more to be desired, and Shah believes that a follow-up would have been better for viewers to know what else could have happened. "In an obviously humourous way," she quips.
It will be exciting to see if the brand builds up on the premise of "always having Lay's at home" with follow-up ads.
With inputs from Tanzila Shaikh.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Inside L&K Saatchi and Saatchi’s Cannes Lions entry: Zepto - Stretchable Time
Kartik Smetacek, Joint National Creative Director at L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, shares the brief and challenges for the campaign and his take on Cannes Lions this year
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 19, 2023 1:23 PM | 2 min read
This year, the Indian advertising industry is looking at acing itself after last year's big win at Cannes Lions. Every agency is putting their best foot forward and placing their best campaigns ahead as entries for Cannes. We reached out to L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is also sending one of their most quirky and creayve work done for Zepto - Stretchable Time.
The 3-film campaign conveys a message of the notorious habits of Indians to stretch time in order to get anything done. The campaigns features singers Usha Uthup, Shankar Mahadevan, and Kailash Kher giving a melodious gimmick while stretching time to get the thing done asked by the audience.
Speaking to e4m about the campaign, Kartik Smetacek, Joint National Creative Director at L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, said the campaign was getting loved by audiences and has been winning in other awards as well. “The Zepto – Indian Stretchable Time campaign was one our most popular and successful campaigns that ran during last year’s IPL. It’s already doing well at the award shows, picking up metals at Spikes and Adfest Asia, as well as 3 shortlists at the One Show. Hopefully the good form continues at Cannes.”
He said the brief was simple - to create awareness about the brand. When asked about the challenges that the campaign faced, Smetacek said, ”Probably, the biggest challenge facing us was to stand out in the IPL clutter, particularly against heavy hitters like Swiggy, Cred and Spotify. The campaign has achieved its key objectives – featuring among the top 3 IPL campaigns in most polls and making Zepto a household name in the process.”
Smetacek believes this will be the year of AI and applications and that is what he expects from Cannes Lion 2023. “I think this year is going to be the year of AI and its applications. So I look forward to being blown away by what AI in the hands of HI (human intelligence) can achieve,” he added.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tic Tac collaborates with Yashraj Mukhate for digital campaign #TicTacLife
The campaign is a musical collaboration
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 6:21 PM | 2 min read
Tic Tac, the confectionery brand of Ferrero India (part of Ferrero Group), has announced the launch of its latest Digital Influencer campaign #TicTacLife in a musical collaboration with the Internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate.
The campaign aims to portray Tic Tac as an inspiration for a refreshing transformation that brings alive the precious moments of fun and good vibes, to further establish Tic Tac as preferred choice of refreshment amongst the youth of India. As part of the Diital campaign, Yashraj Mukhate showcases how Tic Tac breaks the silence of boredom through the iconic rattle sound of Tic Tac Box, thereby creating a refreshing symphony. Yashraj takes you to the realm of #TicTacLife, by creating lively music to uplift one’s mood and refresh inner positivity.
The digital film opens with a sleepy Yashraj nodding while sitting on his desk. To snap out of the seemingly never-ending boredom, he opens a pack of Tic Tac which brings much needed instant refreshment. While enjoying the newfound revival, his eyes light up in joy as he is inspired by the sound of Tic Tac. Furthermore, he uses the Tic Tac box to create a delightful rejuvenating symphony to break people out of boredom and uses the jingle to invite people to join him in living the Tic Tac life.
Commenting on the Campaign, Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Pills & Gums, Ferrero India said “Tic Tac has always been a ‘Youth-first’ brand, keeping the Consumer at Heart of all its endeavours. Keeping pace with the Gen Z & their passion for Music & Fun, we leveraged the magical combination of the viral music sensation- Yashraj Mukhate’s aptitude, & the Brand’s Iconic Rattle sound to create an engaging and exciting symphony that inspires everyone towards a refreshing transformation from boredom to fun filled moments.”
Sharing his view on the collaboration, Yashraj Mukhate said, “I’m very excited to collaborate with Tic Tac on its new digital campaign #TicTacLife. Playing with interesting sounds has been a running theme on my profile and the amazing rattle sound of Tic Tac box has given me the inspiration to make this refreshing jingle. I encourage everyone to join me in living the Tic Tac life and break out of the dull day-to-day boredom.”
#TicTacLife is a digital influencer campaign that will be leveraged across social & digital platforms.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ariel’s new film spotlights impact of unequal distribution of chores on relationships
Campaign urges more men to #ShareTheLoad
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 5:38 PM | 6 min read
Since 2015, detergent brand Ariel has been sparking meaningful conversations to drive equality in the division of household chores and urging more men to #ShareTheLoad. In the spirit of keeping this conversation going and furthering the cause of equality within households, Ariel recently launched its latest edition of the #ShareTheLoad movement with the film ‘See the signs #ShareTheLoad’. This year’s movement spotlights the long-term impact of unequal distribution of chores on relationships, urging more men to #ShareTheLoad for an equal and happy marriage.
Ariel’s latest film raises a pertinent question to men: “Are you growing together or apart?” Ignoring inequality in the distribution of household chores is creating an emotional distance in some relationships. In fact, a recent survey shows that 65% of women feel an emotional distance from their spouse. This distance is leading to a breakdown of communication between partners. When the burden of chores is entirely on the woman, the relentless to-do list leaves her stressed and gradually disconnects her from the relationship, as we see in Ariel’s ‘See the signs #ShareTheLoad’ film.
A recent survey shows that 74% women have given up talking to their partners about sharing the load in the house. Ariel firmly believes that the foundation of a strong relationship is based on equality; where both feel respected, appreciated, and valued. Couples that do chores together and share the load are happier and have a stronger bond. It reduces the stress and burden from one of the partners and can boost companionship and happiness. Over 95% couples surveyed believe that doing chores together will improve their relationship.
This new Ariel ‘See the signs #ShareTheLoad’ film showcases the story of an elderly couple and how their relationship has changed over time. Their daughter, who is visiting them, notices signs of distance between her parents and confronts her father on their way to the cinema, which her mother declines to join at the last minute. The father shares how the emotional distance between him and her mother has grown over time and how today ‘their’ shared life has turned more into “his” and “her” life without the shared moments. The daughter explains that the effect of disproportionate load on her mother could be the reason. The father realizes how he has been taking his wife for granted and vows to share the load. He realizes that to share a life, you need to share the load. The car takes a ‘U’ turn. almost like a ‘U’ turn in his own life. The film moves to day 2, where the wife wakes up with the whirring sound of the washing machine, wondering who started the laundry. To her surprise, she notices her husband coming towards her with two cups of tea. It’s a poignant moment when the husband says, “Can we start again?” She is amazed yet pleased, smiles, and together they are seen having a sip and chatting happily around the washing machine.
The film reflects the experiences of many couples who continue to face inequality in their relationships. Many men have started to do more, and many even take up their full share of responsibilities within the home and #ShareTheLoad equally. For those who have not, the film serves as a reminder to recognize signs of inequality in their relationship. While the husband in the film realizes this in his later years, it is crucial for young couples to recognize the impact of inequality and start sharing the load today to build a happy and equal married life.
Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India, and Vice President - Fabric Care, P&G Indian subcontinent said, “With our movement Ariel #ShareTheLoad, our aim has been to strike meaningful conversations that help drive positive change and address inequality. This year’s communication is based on the insight that the unequal distribution of chores can have a long-term effect on relationships. 81% of women feel that unequal distribution of chores has affected their relationship over time. Continue unequal distribution of household chores over time can lead to one partner giving up and creating distance in relationships. But on the other hand, the foundation of a strong relationship is based on equality, where both partners feel respected, appreciated, and valued. 95% couples say that doing chores together will improve their relationship. Therefore, Ariel is urging us all to see the signs and #ShareTheLoad to grow together.”
Josy Paul, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India said, “The latest edition of #ShareTheLoad is an eye opener for married couples and for the younger generation. It is based on something we have been noticing in society – a growing section of men who are discovering that they have lost out on their relationship but don’t know why. It is a hidden truth that no one is talking about. The truth that there is an emotional distance between couples because of the unequal distribution of household work. As we see in the film ‘the woman keeps on giving and giving… till she finally gives up’. ‘See the signs #ShareTheLoad’ is a resolution, a step towards realizing that to share life together, we need to share the load.”
For the first edition of the #ShareTheLoad campaign in 2015, Ariel raised a very pertinent question - ‘Is laundry only a woman’s job?’. With the 2016 ‘Dads Share the Load’ movement, the conversation aimed to highlight the prejudices that pass down from one generation to the next. In 2019, with ‘Sons #ShareTheLoad’, the brand urged sons to #ShareTheLoad at home with the core question – ‘Are we teaching our sons what we are teaching our daughters?’ Share The Load for ‘Equal Sleep’ in the year 2020 was all about impact and action. It highlighted the impact of the unequal division of chores on their wife’s well-being and leveraged it with men to drive an urgency to act. Last year’s film Ariel See Equal #ShareTheLoad was about seeing your spouse equally because when you See Equal, you #ShareTheLoad.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube