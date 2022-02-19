Prega News unveils new campaign with content creators to spread awareness on home testing

Mankind Pharma’s pregnancy detection brand Prega News launched an influencer activation in February by roping in 21 regional mom bloggers and content creators to initiate conversation around the usage and recommendation of its pregnancy test kit during the pandemic. The campaign will help in strengthening the penetration of the brand in the HSM (Hindi-speaking market) and South market.

Owing to the unprecedented situation of COVID looming around the lives of the people, the Prega News home testing influencer campaign echoes that one doesn’t need to go out for tests, the campaign puts a spotlight that mothers must switch to Prega News Pregnancy Detection Kit from the convenience of their home that gives rapid and accurate results in just 5 minutes. Trusted by doctors and millions of mothers, it helps in taking the first step towards parenthood which can be followed by required visits to Gynecologists for further care. To name a few, the brand has roped in popular influencers like Surbhi Sharma, Nimisha Arora, Rashmi Thakur, Varsha Balani, and many others. The campaign was a series of 21 micro, macro and celeb influencer reels.

The influencers shared the reels on Instagram, the campaign has received tremendous response and clocked a reach of 6.5 lakh and left a lasting impression with 7.2 lakh views. The overall engagement of the campaign was 31K.

The foremost reason behind this extensive campaign and collaborating with so many mommy influencers is to share the messaging among women that it is completely safe to conduct tests at home. The step to engage regional influencers was taken to break the stigma and lack of awareness around pregnancy, which is still prevalent in the smaller cities and rural areas. With the help of content creators and influencers, the brand aims to disseminate customized messages for suiting the dynamics and temperament of the audience, which will help a woman better associate and relate to them.

The engagement with the local audience is not just for the promotion of the brand but also champions social messaging by sensitizing and educating people around the issues related to pregnancy.

While elucidating the objective of the influencer activity, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager- Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “With the help of Prega News we want to be the first in the womanhood journey to break the news of the pregnancy to the expectant mothers. In this endeavour, we want to take our product deeper into the country for presence across PAN India, for which we resorted to regional influencers to expand our foothold in the Southern and other markets.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)