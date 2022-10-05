Pooja Hegde goes from dating to shooting in pTron’s new ad campaign

The ad film is designed to confuse the audience if Pooja is dating or shooting in a set of humorous sequences

pTron India has unveiled a new campaign ‘I Love pTron’ featuring their brand ambassador Pooja Hegde.

The ad film is designed to confuse the audience if Pooja is dating or shooting in a set of humorous sequences throughout the 1-minute 37-sec film. The film opens showing Pooja grooving and blushing and immersed in herself. It portrays and introduces Pooja Hegde as the diva that she is, deeply in love with everything “P”.

The quirky script with an engaging plot shows how everyone in the crew including the paparazzi is inquisitive about the “P” in Pooja’s life. Amid all the curiosity, it is ultimately revealed that Pooja is in Love with “P” (aka pTron).

Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO pTron India, said, “pTron was born out of the sheer passion for offering our consumers premium products at value-for-money prices. Over the years, pTron has established itself as the undisputed youth brand with a multitude of products & a wide catalog that’s made for every Indian. pTron today stands for products that are - Promising, Popular, and Premium. Our new Ad campaign with Pooja Hedge establishes this in a fun and quirky manner. We wanted to capture hilarity while showcasing the deep connection that our consumers feel with our products. We hope this style of marketing content is enjoyed by our audience & Pooja’s fans leading to more cutting-edge work from us.”

Speaking on the campaign, Pan India Superstar, Pooja Hegde, said, "You seldom get an opportunity to play yourself in a commercial. It was an absolute delight to play Pooja in pTron India’s “l Love P” campaign. Kudos to the pTron team for coming up with this quirky concept. I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the ad film and absolutely love pTron’s recent line of products.”

The film will be aired across social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

