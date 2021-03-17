POCO unveils new identity in quirky campaign by DDB Mudra

POCO India, online smartphone brand, has launched its new brand identity ‘Made of Mad’, in a fun campaign created by DDB Mudra. This series of quirky films featured the new mascot, conveying the brand story with unconventional and edgy visuals. The campaign goes beyond just being a showcase of the superlative specs of the phone and highlights the brand ideology.

The booming yet crowded smartphone category is guilty of sameness. Sameness in devices, in advertising, in specs, in looks and in positioning. To break through the clutter and appeal to the psyche of millennials and Gen Z, the key was to use unconventional visuals and storytelling devices that could leave a lasting impact in a world of high voltage celebrity endorsements.

Talking about the new brand identity, Raghav Chitra, Marketing Lead, POCO India said, ‘Made of Mad’ is a creative rendition of what our fans and consumers can expect from a brand that imbibes a very unique, compelling philosophy behind its products. It is also a representation of our consumers who are driven by the spirit of mad: independent, ambitious, eccentric and irreverent in their pursuit of perfection. Through this initiative, we want to build a belief system that enhances the overall POCO experience that our users find relevant.”

Speaking on the campaign, Vishnu Srivastav, Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group said, “The effort was to differentiate POCO clearly in the minds of the youth. Somewhere along the way we heard from consumers that POCO must be mad to give such features at such a price. So, we wanted to celebrate this mad spirit in our own way with work that’s both eccentric and entertaining.”

The #MadeForMad campaign is live on social media.

