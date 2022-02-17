PMAR: What to expect from 2022
The Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2022 predicts that while digital media is expected to grow by 30%, TV AdEx will be up 14%, and Print by 13%
The exchange4media on Wednesday released the much-awaited Pitch Madison Advertising Report, 2022. The report predicts a 20% growth for AdEx in 2022, taking the advertising expenditure to almost Rs 90,000 crore.
Here are some other important predictions for 2022:
- India will continue to be the fastest-growing advertising market in the world, followed by Russia at 14%, the US at 13% and China at 11% going by WARC estimate of growth of global markets
- TV AdEx is set to grow by 14% to close at Rs. 32,100 crore
- Digital media is expected to grow by 30%, adding Rs 33,070 crore to its kitty
- Print is expected to add as much as Rs 18,750 crore and achieve a growth rate of 13%
- Outdoor should add Rs 2,955 crore resulting in a growth of 36%
- Cinema is to achieve a growth rate of 267%, which will take Cinema AdEx to Rs 500 crore
- Radio is touted to achieve a growth rate of 10% in 2022, with the AdEx reaching Rs. 1,910 crore
