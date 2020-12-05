Dentsu Webchutney curates campaign for Platinum Days of Love

Platinum Days of Love celebrates this very idea of togetherness in its new campaign. The narrative of when #LoveLeadsUs, marks a love with qualities so rare that it guides us towards a better tomorrow, irrespective of the circumstances.

The digital film brings alive this scenario that love finds itself in, with the journey of a couple who, during these trying times, found the true meaning of togetherness. It spotlights snippets of a young couple’s story, who had to postpone their wedding due to the lockdown and spent their time miles apart. Cheering each other at every step of the way, they soon adapted to a new routine by staying connected virtually. They used this time apart to discover strength and support in each other. And with that, they discovered aspects they never imagined their love had. Their love was a rare sort – one that stood defiant and resilient through a test of fire. Other assets and mediums like print and social cover the many dimensions of a rare love like this.

Sujala Martis, Director - Consumer Marketing, Platinum Guild International – India shared her thoughts on the campaign as she stated “In the midst of all the gloom, what we actually uncovered was that within relationships people were more thankful and had a greater appreciation for their partner. Popular culture also threw up so many narratives of love achieving the impossible – whether the challenge was distance, or plans that were in a continuous postponement mode, of love infusing hope and optimism, being strong and resilient against all that came their way. It is exactly what a love that is rare would look like at a time like this. And that’s what platinum stands on - rarity”

The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Dentsu Webchutney. Speaking on the concept of the brand film, Sumera Dewan, AVP Account Management, Dentsu Webchutney adds, “Over the last few months, couples have re-discovered the spark that was lost in the everyday grind, and those apart realized what togetherness truly meant. Love is not defined by distance or time spent together, but measured in the moments that empower us with resilience and hope. The campaign was conceptualized as an ode to strength and power of love to beat all the odds, and the film’s storyline highlights this message that is sure to resonate with various couples who have been on the same journey this year.”

This latest campaign introduces a new collection of Platinum Love Bands, as a tribute to couples who have displayed values of strength, resilience, patience, and optimism through these extraordinary times. It’s a way to mark a relationship that built on a value system of a love so rare as we transition through a tough phase in time.

The campaign is a 360-degree program led by a film and supported by a robust communication plan that includes TV, Print, Digital, and PR across markets to ensure high reach and frequency. The content across these mediums are focused to drive awareness and visibility for the new collection.