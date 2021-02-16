Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2021 to be unveiled tomorrow

The launch of the report will be followed by talks featuring industry leaders like Uday Shankar, Vikram Sakhuja, Apurva Purohit, Ajit Varghese, Avinash Pandey & Lara Balsara

The most awaited report on predictions of ad spends in the media and advertising industry, The Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2021 will be unveiled tomorrow on February 17, 2021 (Wednesday), 3 pm onwards, in Mumbai. Verizon media is the co-gold sponsor of the report.

As is customary, the highlights on what 2021 holds for the Indian advertising industry will be given by Madison World’s Chairman and Managing Director, Sam Balsara.

Over the years, the report has become a benchmark in the industry and is often quoted in the media, pitch presentations, company reports, corporate boardrooms and even IPO documents filed by media companies. The report will be launched by Pitch, in partnership with Madison World.

The report not only predicts the future growth potential of the Indian advertising industry but also provides detailed insights into the trends, challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Every advertising medium like print, TV, digital, radio and OOH are analysed to provide a comprehensive study of what the industry can expect in the coming year.

The release of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2021 will be followed by the Chief Guest’s Address. The evening will then bear witness to a stellar line up of speakers from across the business spectrum. They will share their expertise and experience on a wide variety of subjects related to the media and advertising world.

The next will be a fireside chat session by Uday Shankar, Entrepreneur in conversation with Madison’s Vikram Sakhuja on ‘What the future holds for the Indian media Industry?’

Next up will be Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Prakashan, for her session on ‘Getting Print, Outdoor and Radio back to Good Times,’ as an apt topic for the times we live in currently.

Aside from unveiling the report, the event will also have a special discussion on ‘The headwinds and tailwinds that the Digital juggernaut must navigate to stay on course,’ by Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, ShareChat.

The evening will conclude with the man who understands the business of news inside out, his views, therefore, are invaluable to best understand trends that define the industry. Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP News Network will share his views on the topic, ‘How to bring back credibility into News Ratings’.

A vote of thanks by Lara Balsara, Executive Director, Madison World, will bring the curtains down on the spectacular event of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report.

We request you to kindly block your diary for February 17TH, 2021 (Wednesday), 3:00 pm onwards for the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2021.

You can register here.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)