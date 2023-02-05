Piramal Realty’s film with Rahul Dravid talks about importance of one’s home
The campaign is titled #HOMEisFOREVER
Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, has unveiled its latest corporate campaign, "#HOMEisFOREVER," starring Rahul Dravid, former captain, Indian cricket team.
“The company has augmented its campaign by offering a limited-time opportunity for its customers to purchase fully furnished designer residences. Additionally, Piramal Realty is offering a new fixed home loan rate of 6.85% on all residential projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This offer is a substantial reduction from the current market rate of 8.5% to 9.0%, which will assist in reducing the impact of rising interest rates and providing our customers with added financial security,” the company said.
The campaign #HOMEisFOREVER emphasises on the importance of home in one’s life. No matter what you achieve in life, at the end of the day you come back to your home and family for ultimate comfort.
"We are elated to present this exclusive home loan offer to our valued customers," said Gaurav Sawhney, CEO of Piramal Realty. "The "Interest Rate Lock" initiative seeks to provide our home buyers with interest rate stability and the most competitive rates in over a decade for the next 18 months. Our objective is to make homeownership more attainable and cost-effective, and this offer is a step in that direction."
He further added, "When it comes to buying a home, it's not just about acquiring a property, it's about investing in a quality lifestyle. We are committed to delivering excellence in terms of quality, value, and lifestyle in every aspect of our developments. Buying a fully furnished apartment is a smart choice for those looking for a hassle-free and move-in ready experience. Our fully furnished apartments provide a complete living experience that is not only practical but also luxurious. Our objective is to consistently deliver an unparalleled living experience to our valued customers.”
Khachak khuchak chod do, says Tide’s latest film
The film features comedian Kiku Sharda
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 4, 2023 8:57 AM | 2 min read
Detergent brand Tide has unveiled a ‘laundry music video’ khachak khuchak chod do’ video featuring comedian Kiku Sharda.
"The word ‘Khachak Khuchak' is the sound of arduous scrubbing that consumers have to do when washing clothes by hand. Indian families spend up to 300 hours^ every year hand-washing clothes. With Tide detergent, consumers can save up to 40% of the time spent doing laundry. Tide removes tough stains like gravy, oil and mud easily without any scrubbing and is asking consumers to say goodbye to khachak khuchak in this new video,” the brand said.
The video has Kiku Sharda grooving to the lyrics and a hook step that says goodbye to scrubbing to remove tough stains like oil, gravy, and dirt from clothes and welcomes ‘khachak khuchak’-free new year with the Tide range of detergents. Through this cult-music video, Tide continues to connect with consumers across India by innovating new trends. The video has been launched across Tide’s social media channels including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.
Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India and Vice President and Fabric Care Head for P&G Indian subcontinent said, “Tide is known for its quirky and fun advertising which is in sync with pop culture. Our messaging is focused on Tide’s core benefit of whiteness and stain removal while adding a bit of humour to the, sometimes, mundane chore of laundry. Taking this further, Tide has launched the music video ‘Khachak Khuchak’ which uses the sound of scrubbing to bring to life Tide Double Power’s benefit of outstanding stain removal and whiteness without scrubbing.”
EatFit vs Kellogg’s: ASCI approached over ad 'plagiarism'
EatFit claims that Kellogg's lifted its “Kuchh Kar Dikhane Ki Bhook” campaign launched for the ICC world cup last November and used the same tagline in the latter’s campaign
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 3, 2023 1:40 PM | 2 min read
EatFit, a homegrown health food platform, on Thursday, approached the Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI) alleging that global cereal brand Kellogg’s has lifted its advertisement “Kuchh Kar Dikhane Ki Bhook” launched for the ICC world cup last November and used the same tagline in the latter’s campaign.
ASCI CEO and Secretary General Manisha Kapoor confirmed the development and said that the self-regulatory body will initiate a probe as per its process. “We received the complaint yesterday. It will be duly investigated as per our process,” Kapoor told e4m.
Kellogg’s and Ogilvy's responses to EatFit’s allegations are awaited. The copy will be updated when the global brand and the agency respond.
EatFit claims that it launched the campaign with the same name during the ICC Men’s international T20 World Cup 2022. This campaign was also aired on ‘Shark Tank’ India, where EatFit was a sponsor of both the show and the cricket tournament.
EatFit TVC, Nov 2022
Kellogg’s TVC against which EatFit has moved ASCI
Without naming the global brand, Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods, says, “Plagiarism in advertising is not acceptable. It is unethical and takes away the value of art, hard work, and creativity of the brand in creating the original idea. Our campaign 'Kuch Kar Dikhane ki Bhook' was conceptualized by an individual artist. We're extremely disappointed to see a global brand reuse the exact same concept and tagline, without doing their due diligence.”
Urging the brand to take down this campaign, Nagori added, “India needs to safeguard the efforts of individual artists and push back on blatant plagiarism. Let's come together to support originality, the value of creativity and give recognition where it's due."
Meanwhile, Kellog's release a new film with Milind Soman as part of the campaign.
Ad industry to grow over 14% by 2023-end: Dentsu-e4m report
As per the report, digital ad spends are expected to reach 40% share this year
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 3:42 PM | 4 min read
The 7th edition of the dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023 was jointly unveiled today by dentsu and the exchange4media Group in Mumbai in the presence of esteemed dignitaries.
The report highlights significant trends of 2022-23, real-time facts and figures pertaining to the entire digital domain, and covers spends and insights across all sectors. It was unveiled by Rob Gilby, CEO, dentsu APAC, Divya Karani, Media Chief Executive Officer, dentsu South Asia; Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Growth Officer, dentsu Media & CEO iProspect; Abheek Biswas, AVP Consumer Insights, Dentsu Creative India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and Founder, exchange4media, and Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media and top leadership from dentsu.
According to the report, the advertising industry in India is poised to grow by 14.7% to reach Rs. 98,363 crore by the end of 2023. The growth can be attributed to major events such as the IPL 2023, Cricket World Cup 2023, Women’s World Cup 2023 along with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Assembly elections.
The dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023 further stated that the Indian advertising industry is likely to grow at a compounded rate of 15.07% to reach Rs 1,13,575 crore by the end of 2024, while the digital advertising industry stood at a market size of Rs 29,784 crore, growing at 39.5% over 2021 and is forecasted to reach Rs 51,110 crore, with a compounded growth rate of 31%, by 2024.
Talking about the evolving digital space, the report stated that the evolution and growth of the digital economy will further catapult the growth of the Indian advertising industry, making it the fastest-growing market in the world over the next few years. The ad industry in India has grown by 18.1% in 2022, over the previous year. The industry ended the year 2022 with a market size of Rs 85,769 crore, growing at 18.1% over 2021.
A year after recovering from the pandemic, the industry is now witnessing the stabilization of the advertising space with a higher average growth rate and reinvigorated opportunities compared to the pre-pandemic era. Advertising spends in categories such as e-commerce, retail, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals and BFSI have grown the most in the past year.
The report said that by the end of 2022, television contributed the largest share of 40% (Rs 33,954 crore) to the advertising market in India, while digital media was close enough with a contribution of 35% (Rs 29,784 crore). Print media contributed 21% (Rs 18, 258 crore) to the Indian advertising market.
“Advertising spends on digital media has seen a growth of 39.5% over 2021 and is expected to reach a spends share of 40% in 2023, overriding television media and becoming the biggest media in terms of advertising share in India. This growth can be attributed to the constant improvements in the digital infrastructure which has been responsible for bringing this technology to the masses. This can be further witnessed in the usage of large screens viz. connected televisions and other unified interfaces where around a third of the content consumed is social media, OTT or gaming. The spends share of digital media is further expected to reach 45% by the end of 2024,” the report added.
“With digital media contributing the largest share of media spends, the share of television is expected to come down from the current 40% to 37% in 2023 and further to 34% by 2024. Also, the spending share of print media may drop from the current 21% to 19% by the end of 2023", it added.
Comparing the growth of digital media and TV, the report said that digital media is expected to grow further and reach a market size of Rs 39,315 crore by the end of 2023, growing at a rate of 32% and overtaking television as the largest media. It added that the rise in advertising spends on digital media can be attributed to the surge in consumption of OTT and online video, on account of higher penetration of smart devices and internet connectivity while the growth in usage of digital transactions and e-commerce is also driving advertising spends on digital media. In addition to these major factors, the growth of advertising opportunities on e-commerce and D2C platforms is pushing digital media to new heights, resulting in the rapid adoption of digital technologies among the masses, furthering the development of mass market, the dentsu-e4m report revealed.
The dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023 attempts to capture the trends and media spends of the overall Indian Advertising industry with a special focus on the digital advertising industry.
The event has been co-powered by Criteo. Bobble AI is the Co-gold partner while Lemma is the lanyard partner.
Click here to download the dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023:
https://e4mevents.com/dentsu-e4m-report-2023/download-report
Personal care sector rises to top 3 in ASCI violations
As per the ASCI report, 84% of violative ads in the last two years belonged to D2C brands
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 1:40 PM | 2 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), in its latest report titled “Objectionable ads in the Beauty & Personal Care category and the rising impact of influencer marketing & D2C brands”, says the personal care sector has emerged among the top three violators contributing to 12% of all objectionable advertisements scrutinised by ASCI.
The report says, while personal care has always been among the top ten violating categories, in the past two years, it has risen to the top three on account of high volumes of ads violating ASCI’s guidelines. The launch of influencer guidelines in May 2021 along with ASCI’s proactive monitoring using AI-based tools has added to the increased number of ads under scrutiny.
With respect to the personal care sector, in the period 2021-2022 to Q1-Q3 2022-2023, ASCI processed complaints against 1,126 advertisements in this sector versus just 347 ads in the previous two years.
The other highlights of the report are:
- There was a 272% rise in the monthly average of ads processed in the last four years, starting from 2019.
- 5.7% of ads in violation of the ASCI Code were from the personal hygiene category, 30.3% from the skin-care category, 24.7% from the cosmetics category, 19.4% from hair care. 17.5% of ads showcased multiple categories.
- Social media influencers were responsible for 68% of the ads processed in the personal care category, out of which 92% violated the ASCI Code and required modifications. Of these, 77% were not contested and the voluntary compliance rate stood at 91%.
- 84% of violative ads belonged to the D2C brands, which have a large presence on social and digital platforms.
- 24% of total complaints across categories received at ASCI from consumers, industry and consumer organisations between Q1-Q3 in '22-'22 were for personal care ads.
- The platform split for violative ads in personal care was Instagram (55.3%), YouTube (25.9%), Facebook (11.3%) and websites (4.8%).
Talking about the report, Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, ASCI, said: “Personal care, particularly on digital platforms, is a high engagement space for consumers, and it is important that their interests be protected. Over the past few years, ASCI has constantly strived to update its guidelines to extend consumer protection to many emerging sectors and platforms. This, coupled with our AI based digital monitoring is making a real impact in being able to identify violations and drive compliance. We are glad that we could get in early, formulate appropriate guidelines and work towards making the online space safe for consumers.”
The other top two violators mentioned in the report were Education (26%) and Healthcare (15%) sectors.
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins Audi’s creative & digital pitch
The incumbent agency handling the account was BBH
By Neeta Nair | Feb 2, 2023 8:47 AM | 1 min read
exchange4media has learned from reliable sources that L&K Saatchi & Saatchi from the Publicis Groupe has won the German luxury automobile brand, Audi’s creative and digital pitch in India. The pitch is believed to have been called towards the end of last year. The incumbent agency handling the account was BBH.
Earlier in 2021, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi had bagged the retail communications mandate for Audi wherein it supported the automobile manufacturer’s dealer network across India in its marketing initiatives.
exchange4media reached out to Audi, BBH and L&K Saatchi & Saatchi for a quote, but none was available at the time of filing the story.
Maaza’s new film with Amitabh, Nagarjuna & Pooja Hegde talks about kindness
The ‘Aam Wali Dildaari’ campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy India as a part of OpenX from WPP
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 2:50 PM | 3 min read
Maaza, Coca-Cola India’s homegrown mango drink, has unveiled its new ‘Aam Wali Dildaari, Bina Naam Wali Dildaari’ campaign.
The latest campaign features veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and renowned actress Pooja Hegde, along with south-Indian superstar Nagarjuna, recently on-boarded as the new face of the brand. With this new campaign, Maaza extends its spirit of benevolence and encourages anonymous acts of kindness to spread joy and happiness. The campaign further highlights the fulfilling mango experience that brings out one’s selfless personality.
Maaza has been sharing the goodness of rich and juicy Alphonso since 1976. Believing that true generosity seeks no credit, nor any reward or fame; through its latest campaign, Maaza urges its consumers to anonymously spread joy, with acts of compassion and generosity, the company said.
Announcing the launch of the new campaign, Ajay Konale, Director Marketing, Nutrition Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Maaza is a heritage Indian brand- since 1976 and has been India’s most loved mango drink for decades. The brand has become synonymous with the unparalleled taste of real mangoes and has witnessed phenomenal growth. Through our latest campaign ‘Aam Wali Dildaari, Bina Naam Wali Dildaari’, we aim to spread the message of true happiness and joy through selfless generosity, that seeks no reward or recognition. We are also humbled to have Mr. Bachchan, Ms. Pooja Hegde and Mr. Nagarjuna onboard with us to bring alive this philosophy of selfless generosity”
The light-hearted storytelling in the TVC depicts Amitabh Bachchan/Nagarjuna as a passionate Maaza lover while Pooja Hegde is an inquisitive kind citizen who loves to take part in social service activities. The two ad films portray the spirit of Indian citizens who like to indulge in the act of generosity by contributing to society. It also highlights the message of how true generosity comes with anonymity.
Pooja Hegde said, “I am proud to be associated with Maaza for over a year now. The brand’s philosophy of true generosity and acts of kindness is something I personally relate to. The brand brings nostalgia and takes me back to my childhood days of enjoying fresh mangoes and sharing joyous moments with my loved ones.”
This campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy India as a part of OpenX from WPP.
Commenting on the creative insight behind the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India says “This campaign brings out the beauty of anonymous generosity. The idea came from the insight on how even though culturally we are a land of generous people; we also love talking about it. But true generosity and happiness come through selfless, giving which is far sweeter. And that's what we should inculcate in our lives too. What better than having our brand ambassadors like Mr. Bachchan and Mr. Nagarjuna along with Ms. Pooja Hegde to spread this message.”
boAt celebrates India’s indomitable spirit with a campaign
The campaign, titled Rock’In India campaign, narrates how we are ushering in a new era of ‘Make in India’ products
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 12:29 PM | 2 min read
Audio and wearable brand boAt has released a new campaign titled Rock’In India. The film narrates how the country is ushering in a new era of ‘Make in India’ products, the power of Indian-ness and why it distinguishes us from the rest of the world.
“The brand is building an enabling ecosystem that will rapidly transform India into a manufacturing hub for new-generation wearables with minimal dependence on foreign countries. Defying the conventional norms, the homegrown brand boAt has manufactured more than 10 million (1 crore) products (wearables) in India under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The design & engineering prowess will establish the brand globally now,” the company said in a statement.
India's growth story has been made possible by the undefeated spirit of the people. boAt salutes individuals like Athlete Hima Das and more who are #BreakingStereotypes and driving #DoWhatFloatsYourboAt philosophy. The stereotypical beliefs expected from girls never restrained the 'Dhing Express', Hima Das an Indian sprinter from achieving her desires. She became the first Indian woman — indeed the first ever Indian athlete — to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds.
The brand has also designed and published a unique & interactive print ad with a special QR code. To interact with it, readers can scan the QR code placed at the centre of the ad. Once activated, the creative ad draws attention to the power of Indian-ness and marks boAt’s 1 Crore ‘Made in India’ product milestone.
Aman Gupta, Co-founder, and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt said, “boAt has proved naysayers wrong by successfully undertaking the design, engineering, and manufacturing of wearables in India. Today, 90% of our wearables are manufactured in India. We are grateful to the Govt. for putting in the right policies and support system that is helping in upgrading and providing the catalyst needed for wearables growth in the country. With this campaign, we want to reinforce our commitment and will continue to invest in ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’.”
