Otrivin unveils new campaign ‘Life’s a struggle’

The campaign is a series of four films

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 10, 2022
Otrivin

Nasal decongestant spray brand Otrivin has launched a new campaign that highlights the impact of a blocked nose on everyday life moments.

The campaign is a series of four films that emphasis on everyday struggles when breathing is impacted due to a blocked nose. The campaign also introduces a creative device which is based on an instinctive behavior of trying to unblock their nose which drives relatability and memorability.

Anurita Chopra, Marketing Head, GSK Consumer Healthcare said, “A blocked nose may seem trivial, however, it not only impacts breathing but also the key moments in a consumer’s life. Otrivin’s purpose is to enable consumers to breathe their best and Otrivin Oxy Fast Relief provides a quick solution to unblock nose and therefore end the consumer’s discomfort. Through this campaign, Otrivin is trying to empathize with the consumer and urge them to opt for a fast relief solution from blocked nose. It is simple, effective and non-messy.”

