OnePlus & Snapchat come together to spread Diwali cheer

The brands have come together to create a special Augmented Reality lens that will allow users to share Diwali wishes from the safety of their homes

OnePlus has launched a special Diwali campaign in collaboration with Snapchat. Keeping in mind the norms of social distancing, the brands have come together to create special Augmented Reality Lens that will allow users to share the joy of Diwali from the safety and comfort of their homes.

The special Snapchat Lens will help transform festive wishes into Bubbles of positivity that can be released into the sky alongside virtual fireworks and Diwali greetings. OnePlus has always believed that technology can bring people together and this is exceptionally important as we gear up for Diwali, one of India’s largest festivals.

Commenting on the new campaign, Siddhant Narayan, Head of Marketing, OnePlus India said, “As a brand that is dedicated to its community we have leveraged technology to bring our global user base together and share the love forward this Diwali. Through this campaign with Snapchat, we wanted to enable users across the world to celebrate the festival of lights in a safe and secure manner during the time of social distancing. In the wake of the pandemic, we also aim to share the message of hope with our global community as we prepare to celebrate one of India’s biggest festivals.”

Prashant Halbe, Creative Strategy Lead, Snap India, commented on the initiative, saying, "Our focus at Snapchat is to drive meaningful connections through unique, creative experiences. This is our second year working with OnePlus for Diwali and in this challenging year we wanted to use Augmented Reality to bring Snapchatters together virtually. By partnering with OnePlus and using hand recognition technology we hope that this special Diwali AR campaign will allow us to spread a little more happiness and positivity even when it's not possible to be together in person."