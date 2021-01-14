Ogilvy & BIG FM launch initiative to raise safety of birds’ awareness on Uttarayan

During this festival, the sky turns into a canvas where thousands of colourful kites take over the sky. While birds rule the sky throughout the year on this day, it has been noticed that lots of birds die when they come in contact with the glass coated string that is used to fly these kites that engage in a duel in the sky by cutting one another’s kites. Frequently, birds get caught in the string in this duel in the sky, and they are either maimed or killed.

Uttarayan is a fun festival and we love to be a part of this colourful festival. But at the same time, we need to exercise caution to prevent harming our birds. We cannot enjoy this festival at the cost of nature. The sky is home to birds, and they need to feel safe there.

BIG FM, who is known to undertake various thought-led and purpose driven initiatives will raise awareness on the issue at hand. BIG FM RJs will interview a talking Parrot who will respond to the RJ on the issue.

The activity will take place on the Uttarayan morning in Baroda and Surat. Before launching this activity, a teaser in the voice of the same Parrot was released on BIG FM.

Kiran Anthony and Mahesh Gharat, CCO – Ogilvy South (India): “Uttarayan is a festival that we look forward to as it is beautiful to see the sky turn colourful on that day. But in the midst of this fun activity, the biggest danger is faced by birds who die because of the glass coated threads tangling in the sky. So, we wanted to make people aware of the dangers of using these threads and who better than the bird itself telling the world how it feels. We turned a Parrot into a spokesperson who will drive home the message of the dangers of using glass coated threads and appeal to people to use non-glass coated threads.”

Sunil Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing and THWINK BIG, BIG FM: “Uttarayan, also known as the new year in Hindu calendar, brings a lot of hope and happiness amongst people. However, as we all look forward to the sky turning colorful with bright kites, it is also important to address how dangerous it is to the birds. At BIG FM, we have always believed in creating and promoting thought provoking and purpose driven campaigns. We are glad to partner with Ogilvy who has taken a step further in raising awareness and delivers an important message to the celebrants of the festival.”

