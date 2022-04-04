NMIMS names Madison Media as Media Agency on Record

SVKM’s NMIMS (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies) has appointed Madison Media as its media agency on record to help scale up the media presence and generate higher reach for the institute across the country.

As part of the mandate, Madison Media will handle traditional and digital media services, including visibility in print media and radio for NMIMS.

Burzeen Bhathena, Director-Marketing & PR, NMIMS said, “From very humble beginnings in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University consisting of 17 specialized schools, 8 campuses, 17,000+ students, and 800+ full-time faculty members. NMIMS is well known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach along with developing a sense of community among students, to achieve holistic education. I'm confident that Madison Media will help us establish an impactful media presence and build a strong brand with its innovative approach. I look forward to working with them.”

Chintan Soni, Vice-President, Madison Digital said, “We are looking forward to this exciting opportunity with NMIMS, which is one of the few universities in the country to have established a global footprint. NMIMS’ continuous endeavour to develop and achieve new education and research milestones is in line with the radically changing landscape of the education sector. By leveraging our digital-first and outcome-driven approach, we are confident that NMIMS will achieve its goals and surpass industry expectations. Madison is committed to further NMIMS media presence with strategic planning at all levels.”

The mandate was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Madison Media Alpha based out of Mumbai.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)