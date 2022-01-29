Nippon Paint launches campaign for new stain repellent emulsion 'Spotless Nxt'

Paint manufacturer Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) launched the advertising campaign for its product Spotless Nxt – the stain repellent emulsion. The ad campaign highlights Spotless Nxt’s unique ‘Swan-back’ technology which makes the paint resistant to the penetration of water-borne stains and causes them to form beads. The advertisement has been created and executed by Rubecon Communications.

The ad features Nippon Paint’s brand mascot Blobby and actor Redin Kingsley as a funny watchman who guards the walls 24 X 7 against stains, until Blobby intervenes with Spotless Nxt. The ad is being aired on TV as well as digital platforms. The Blobby – watchman duo are also featuring in supporting social media campaigns which showcase the product and its functional features. The campaign drives home the message that with Spotless NXT’s stain-resistant swan-back technology, you’ll never have to worry about dirtying your walls again. #WallukuWatchmanEdhuku

Some of the key features of Spotless Nxt are Stain repellancy and Ultra Low VOC which keeps the walls stain-free and clean resulting in a healthy environment. These high-performance features ensure that waterborne stains that come in contact with the walls, form into beads & roll down. This ‘beading effect’ guarantees stains don’t stick and can be removed easily without damaging the paint. Spotless Nxt does not emit any odour during & after painting hence reducing the risk of any irritation, headache, or nausea, etc. It also possesses excellent washability which makes the surface easier to clean.

Emphasizing the need for such an innovative product in the market, Mahesh S. Anand, President – Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) commented, “We are excited to launch this new advertising campaign on Spotless Nxt featuring actor Redin Kingsley and our Spotless Nxt Blobby. We had noted a rising awareness amongst our customers about paint with specific functionalities like stain repellency. With Spotless Nxt, we wish to offer our customers a high-quality paint that is suitable for homes. With lot of time being spent indoors, this special acrylic emulsion paint will play a significant role in keeping the interiors free from household stains.”

Talking about the brand campaign, Mark Titus, Director of Marketing - Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) said, “Spotless Nxt is a versatile paint that can be used on interior walls, ceilings and hard and soft boards. The paint comes with numerous benefits for consumers, but most importantly it helps in trouble-free cleaning of walls and gives walls a smooth sheen finish. Adults in most families are very protective of their walls and try very hard to keep them clean and presentable, especially when their paint is not stain-repellent. Through this ad, we wanted to show the funny side of such efforts while drawing attention to Spotless Nxt, our stain repellent emulsion. Actor Redin Kingsley lends his brand of humour to the ad and the social media campaign. The ad campaign will be supported by communications across ATL, BTL and Digital programs to accelerate awareness creation.

