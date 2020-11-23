Nestlé India brings out campaign for Maggi's new flavours

Nestlé India has launched an exciting campaign wherein MAGGI lovers will get a chance to vote for their favorite flavor. This campaign comes at the back of the introduction of an all new noodles range which has been inspired by some of the most favoured ingredients, offering the beloved masala taste in three variants: Chatpata Tomato, Desi Cheesy and Yummy Capsica.

This new range by MAGGI offers a twist to the ever-enjoyable flavor profile yet manages to stir up the innate sense of familiarity among the audiences that MAGGI has developed over the years. The range becomes even more exciting when coupled with the ability to vote for the flavor of your liking making the entire experience inclusive as well as stimulating.

Talking about this latest campaign as well as the addition to the MAGGI portfolio, Nikhil Chand, Director- Foods and Confectionery, Nestlé India said, “MAGGI, since its launch, has not only won millions of hearts but has also managed to become an integral part of the lives of the consumers. We are thrilled to launch a special campaign where we are providing consumers, especially millennials, an opportunity to choose as per their taste and preference from across these newly launched flavors. The initial response seen on our official website (www.maggi.in) through the online voting has been great.”