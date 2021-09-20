Neeraj Chopra wins Gold for acting, say netizens about new CRED ad

Chopra has wowed the internet and the marketing fraternity with his acting prowess in a hilariously self-aware ad for the IPL comeback

e4m by Mansi Sharma
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 10:21 AM
neeraj chopra cred ad

As the IPL 2021 made a comeback with the second half of the series, so did a series of creative campaigns along with CRED’s “Great For The Good Campaign”, this time featuring the 23-year-old Olympics gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in an unimaginable avatar. The spot shows Chopra donning various hats to narrate how he has become popular after winning the medal. 

Sharing the ad on his social media handles, the co-founder of All Things Small, the agency behind the campaign, Devaiah Bopanna wrote that the freedom that the brand gives them is scary sometimes. 

However, this freedom is, probably, the reason that the internet has totally fallen in love with the ad like the previous spots in the campaign.

The netizens were quite surprised and wowed by the acting prowess of Chopra.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Neeraj chopra CRED CRED ad Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
neeraj chopra

Neeraj Chopra goes gaga over himself in new CRED ad
2 hours ago

piyush

New Cadbury ad not a remake, but a retake: Piyush Pandey
3 hours ago

cadbury ad

'Kuch khas hain' says industry about Mondelez's Cadbury ad revisit
2 days ago