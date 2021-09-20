Neeraj Chopra wins Gold for acting, say netizens about new CRED ad

Chopra has wowed the internet and the marketing fraternity with his acting prowess in a hilariously self-aware ad for the IPL comeback

As the IPL 2021 made a comeback with the second half of the series, so did a series of creative campaigns along with CRED’s “Great For The Good Campaign”, this time featuring the 23-year-old Olympics gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in an unimaginable avatar. The spot shows Chopra donning various hats to narrate how he has become popular after winning the medal.

Sharing the ad on his social media handles, the co-founder of All Things Small, the agency behind the campaign, Devaiah Bopanna wrote that the freedom that the brand gives them is scary sometimes.

However, this freedom is, probably, the reason that the internet has totally fallen in love with the ad like the previous spots in the campaign.

The netizens were quite surprised and wowed by the acting prowess of Chopra.

And #CRED wins the race for the first big commercial with @Neeraj_chopra1



Bhai ko acting me bhi gold medal, waise https://t.co/SHMvOAvOcs — Abhimanyu Mathur (@MadCrazyHatter_) September 19, 2021

That's it everyone else should simply thrown in the towel.... #cred #NeerajChopra can play himself in his biopic in future ?? https://t.co/eTjqfSOpwS — JAYANTH NANJAPPA (@jaiz30) September 19, 2021

