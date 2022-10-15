Neeraj Chopra flags off Tata AIA's wellness program

Neeraj Chopra, India’s Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist, has launched Tata AIA Vitality, a wellness platform to enhance TATA AIA’s suite of insurance solutions.

On launching the initiative, Neeraj Chopra, Tata AIA Brand Ambassador said, “The importance of being healthy and agile, cannot be emphasized enough. But being healthy is going beyond mere physical fitness and needs to encompass all facets including mental, nutritional, and social fitness. I am proud to be a part of the launch of Tata AIA Vitality in India, as I believe this is a significant step taken in changing how we view wellness. By incentivising good health, Tata AIA Vitality will contribute to transforming the health status of Indians.”

Speaking on the occasion, Venky Iyer, President & Chief Distribution Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “At Tata AIA, we are driven by our value of consumer obsession. We continuously evolve in line with the changing needs of consumers and ensure introduction of innovative and consumer centric solutions. Introducing Vitality proposition is a significant step in our transition from a Payor to Partner. We are confident that our initiative will provide the opportunity to our consumers to adopt a healthier lifestyle and give them additional benefits, over and above what they enjoy from our other solutions.”

Commenting on the announcement, Barry Swartzberg, CEO of the Vitality Global, said, “We are very proud to be associating with TATA AIA to expand the reach of Vitality program and its ability to make millions of people healthier. This is a significant milestone for us as the addition of India to the list of countries linking Vitality to insurance marks the 40th market across the globe.”

