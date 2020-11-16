Neena Gupta: The not-so-new ‘relatable’ favourite for brands

From electronics to food items, Gupta’s kitty is full of endorsements from brands that find her relatable across generations

Just a couple of years back she left a post on her social media feed looking for work and started a trend. In the last two years, not only did her career enter its second innings but her brand value kept soaring making her a favourite amongst top labels across board. At 61, Neena Gupta is endorsing more brands than she did in the peak of her career in the 90s.

From electronics to food items, Gupta’s kitty is full of endorsements from brands that find her relatable across generations. The actor is presently working with popular brands such as Tanishq, Samsung and Mother Dairy.

While her mainstream cinema project Badhai Ho brought her back to limelight, her recent show on Netflix with daughter Masaba made her popular not just across formats but also platforms.

Samsung, that launched the #HomeFestiveHome, had Neena Gupta on board for their ‘Masala and Sun Dry Microwave Ovens’ series. The campaign that aimed to inspire people to enjoy festivals responsibly this year, by staying at home and bonding with family and friends was a perfect fit for the actor.

Alongside tying up with other actors, influencers and the IPL team ‘Mumbai Indians’ as a part of their digitak festive campaigns, the brand on boarded Gupta because of her relatable factor.

""Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba are a perfect amalgamation of the modern and traditional, poise and style. It was very natural for us to pick the two of them for our new line of Samsung Masala and Sun Dry microwave ovens. The mother-daughter duo perfectly blended into our storytelling and connect with today’s millennials.",” said Trivikram Thakore, Senior Director, Samsung India.

Speaking of millenials, Manish Porwal MD, Alchemist Marketing Solutions, said the hegemony of youth in advertisements is going. “A series of unexpected changes happened in the viewership atmosphere and the audience picked up new ways to consume entertainment and also new tastes. This shifted their focus from stars to actors and brands too are following taking the same path. There is no longer undue importance given to youth because consumer is in all age categories hence the ambassadors too are no longer just youngsters. This is where relatable actors like Neena Gupta come in starting a new trend.”

The Tanishq festive season ad, for instance, had Gupta paired with three other actors across age categories clearly breaking the norms of youth-centric ads in the country.

When food and dairy products brand Mother Dairy launched their #PaneerPackedHaiTohSafeHai campaign, they found Gupta to be a perfect fit.

“Neena Gupta is a renowned veteran artist and is revered as motherly figure with a distinctive voice. She is also highly regarded by one and all across strata of society, especially our target audience. She appeared to us as a natural fit for the campaign as she reverberates the brand’s core values of caregiver and nurturer. We found her to be a credible voice for this message,” said Sanjay Sharma, Business Head – Dairy Products, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

According to sources, the actor is in various stages of negotiation with at least three to four more brands across genres for endorsement deals.