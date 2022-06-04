Myntra rolls out star-struck campaign

The campaign for its flagship event features Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani & Siddhant Chaturvedi

Myntra has launched a multichannel marketing campaign to engage with 250 million shoppers from across the country.

Bollywood celebrities and lifestyle and fashion influencers, including Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Siddhant Chaturvedi, are set to build excitement around the most awaited fashion carnival, among their vast fan base and audiences.

Myntra has adopted a thematic approach that’s integrated with a fun medley for the EORS ad films, symbolising the salience and nature of the gratifying event and has launched two master films, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The films will also be pairing off the celebrities for the first time, with a 15-second-long edit featuring Hrithik with Kiara and another with Hrithik and Siddhant.

The films will have transitioning costumes with Hrithik donning trendy and hip styles, Siddhant featuring the uber comfortable casual wear and Kiara repping western, casual and ethnic wear.

EORS-16 will be promoted extensively across TV and digital media platforms, such as Google, Facebook and YouTube, while also activating owned social media channels, M-Studio and M-Live.

