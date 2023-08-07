Myntra launches campaign with Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina
The film shows the ease of accessing viral fashion trends
Myntra has unveiled the ad film for FWD, its immersive trend-first destination for Gen-Z, starring its new brand ambassadors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. As part of the campaign, ‘Spot it, Get it’, Khushi and Vedang appear in a film, highlighting FWD as the go-to destination for all viral fashion trends and its immersive experience that allows users to effortlessly transition from 'spotting' the viral fashion trends to 'getting' them on FWD, powered by Myntra’s photo-search feature.
“Khushi, the quintessential fashionista, has already made waves with her personal style, while Vedang embodies a versatile and suave fashion sense, true to his personality. When it comes to fashion, Khushi and Vedang are already style icons among youth in their own right. The pair’s playful energy, stylish personas, matched with their vivacious charm, makes them a fitting dynamic duo to represent Myntra FWD. With the roll-out of the new ad film, Myntra aims to strengthen its bond with the Zoomers, further strengthening FWD as the go-to destination for the latest trends and unmatched fashion experiences,” read a press release
‘Spot it, Get it’, the revolutionary photo-search feature on Myntra, is designed to empower users with an effortless way to discover and shop for the hottest viral fashion trends available on FWD. When users come across a captivating fashion trend they wish to embrace, either spotted on a person anywhere, or on their favourite celeb on social media, or online, they can simply take a picture of that fashion trend and upload it through the photo search feature on the Myntra app. Once they ‘search’, the platform showcases a wide array of similar trend-first styles for the fashion-forward consumers. Android users can additionally simply ‘share’ the photo with 'Myntra' from the list of apps, to swiftly spot and access these extensive collections of trendiest styles from FWD on Myntra.
About the brand campaign
The new ad campaign speaks directly to the fashion-forward and tech-savvy youth, who are always in search of immersive shopping experiences and the latest viral fashion trends. FWD, with a whopping 67,000+ styles and eclectic mix of 500+ popular brands from across the globe, catering to both men and women, emerges as the ultimate answer to Gen-Z’s sartorial desires - offering just the shopping experience they want.
The campaign also focuses on how finding trends is made even simpler with Myntra’s one-of-a-kind photo-search feature. Therefore, individuals can instantly adopt styles of their favorite trendsetters as their own, in an instant, through FWD.
The campaign's core message reinforces FWD's status as the go-to destination for the freshest and trendiest looks. If there's a trending fashion, consumers will find it on FWD.
About the ad film
The film is set in the backdrop of viral fashion trends, where individuals are keen to get the admirable fashion they spot on others. The film opens with the camera zooming into the peephole of a swanky apartment and there the young Bollywood stars, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, as a couple sporting some hip styles, are seen getting ready for their outing. Through various situations, the film shows Khushi and Vedang being ‘spotted’ on the arrival of the elevator by other people - a young couple, a pizza delivery boy, and a young woman - smitten by the fashion quotient and the outfits of Khushi and Vedang. As Khushi and Vedang turn to each other with a bemused expression and say ‘Spotted!’, the other individuals are shown dressed in similar clothing as theirs and say ‘Got It’ referring to the ease of accessing the desired look and now transformed through FWD.
The film thus follows the story of Khushi and Vedang who get a little closer to their destination each time they step out, before getting spotted. The film uses the creative device of a ‘reset’ - each time they're spotted they are transported back to the apartment where new worlds of trend come alive. The 'Spotted, Got it' scenarios highlight Myntra’s one-of-a-kind photo-search feature, which enables fashion-forwards to simply use a picture to instantly shop for similar trends that are tailored to their preferences, thus making ‘Spotted, Got it' a reality.
Through the film, Khushi and Vedang rock uber stylish and trendy outfits from Myntra FWD, perfectly in sync with Gen-Z's fashion choices. Lively, upbeat music complements the whole setting, while the vibrant colors of the film resonate with Gen-Z's dynamic spirit and vibrant lifestyle. The film perfectly encapsulates the Gen-Z way of life that FWD represents, with trendy, edgy clothing and also subtly highlights all the features that will provide customers an exemplary experience.
Commenting on the release of the ad film, Vijay Sharma - Senior Director, Marketing, Myntra, said, “With Myntra FWD, we are building the hottest trends destination for the Gen-Z of India. FWD looks at the world of fashion from the Gen-Z lens. Through the ad film, starring faces of FWD - the trendsetters Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina - we invite our viewers into the world of FWD, a world filled with the freshest fashion that helps you get noticed, while also focusing on our photo search feature that eases access to the latest trends in just a few seconds.”
Priyanka Dey, who heads business for the creative agency Ideas Farm, said, "It was a unique opportunity to turn a functional feature-driven comms to an elevated brand world where not only is the feature at the front and centre but we were also able to ensure that a brand ethos gets created, without compromising on storytelling. We wanted to capture the essence of Gen-Z culture by blending fashion and romance with an interesting narrative that would appeal to them."
Myntra is implementing a 360-degree campaign approach, leveraging TV, Digital and Social platforms to deliver the campaign ad film across the nation.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BBH India to manage integrated creative mandate of Microtek
The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 9:20 AM | 1 min read
BBH India, the creative agency from Publicis Groupe India, has been awarded the integrated creative mandate of Microtek, a power backup and solar solutions brand. After a competitive multi-agency pitch, BBH India emerged as the chosen partner to manage the full-service communications mandate, which includes creative, digital, BTL & activation across all of Microtek business units – including power backup, solar solutions, electricals, EV chargers, healthcare, and more.
Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Gupta, Director, Microtek said, "We are delighted to partner with BBH India as our integrated creative agency. Their reputation for excellence, strategic thinking, and creative brilliance aligns perfectly with Microtek's vision and objectives. We believe that BBH India's expertise will help us establish a stronger connection with our customers and create a distinctive brand identity in the market."
Sharing his views on the new partnership, Himanshu Saxena, Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director, BBH India said, “BBH has the legacy of delivering massive brand transformation stories - globally & in India. Microtek is a proud Indian household brand with a renewed & bold vision to become a full-funnel energy solutions company. We are inspired by the audacious ambition of the Microtek leadership team and hope to repeat our past record of having partnered brands on the cusp of such a transformational journey.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Otrivin unveils a thumb-stopping digital campaign
The mobile-first digital campaign features four compelling films
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 6, 2023 10:00 AM | 1 min read
Otrivin has launched a mobile-first digital campaign featuring four compelling films.
The brand not only communicates the core benefits of fast relief and long-lasting relief from blocked nose but also drives education about nasal sprays as a format in a fun and interesting way.
The new mobile-first digital campaign by Otrivin will be launched on all Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, along with YouTube.
Speaking on the new campaign, Bineet Jain, Category Head - Pain & Respiratory Health, Haleon India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) said, "We are excited to launch this new digital campaign that draws inspiration from behaviour of people on group chats of popular messaging platforms. Our endeavour is to educate the consumers that Otrivin provides quick and long-lasting relief from blocked nose, without having to compromise on the key moments of life. We hope to enable more people to breathe their best.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ranveer Singh dons motivator’s robe for Cult.fit
The fitness brand has also roped in the actor as ambassador
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 5:04 PM | 2 min read
Cult.fit has announced actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. The association between cult.fit and Ranveer Singh marks a significant milestone in the fitness industry, promising to excite and motivate millions of Indians to start their fitness journey. As part of the collaboration, cult.fit plans to leverage the actor’s social energy and commitment to a healthy and fit routine in a series of fitness initiatives and campaigns.
“Ranveer Singh is known for his sportive spirit, unparalleled energy and passion for fitness, all of which perfectly align with the thinking and vision of our brand. Through this association we aim to amplify cult.fit’s message to reach a wider audience while making fitness more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Given his ability to connect with people organically, we believe that Ranveer is the ideal fit for cult.fit,” said Naresh Krishnaswamy, Head, cult.fit.
Ranveer cheekily busts cliched routes to motivate people to participate in fitness activities. Going beyond the conventional role of brand ambassadorship, Ranveer’s engagement transcends pure play brand engagement, to be an omnipresent champion for fitness in his inimitable style, driving people to enjoy their workouts. His commitment to the association is highlighted by the fact that he has also become a shareholder in Curefit.
As part of this collaboration, Ranveer Singh will feature in a series of innovative formats across the brand’s on-ground and digital assets, such as the cult.fit app, centers and social media to encourage Indians to prioritise their fitness. Cult.fit will leverage Ranveer's mass appeal to create awareness about the importance of an active lifestyle and the benefits of choosing cult.fit as a trusted partner on this transformative journey.
Speaking about his collaboration with cult.fit Ranveer Singh said, “I am delighted to be associated with cult.fit, as a brand ambassador and shareholder, as we strive towards breaking stereotypes around fitness and making it more accessible to all. I strongly believe in the power of physical well-being, which is all about being fit beyond mere aesthetics. Fitness has been an integral part of my routine. As Motivator in Chief at cult.fit, I look forward to encouraging more people to shift towards an active and healthy lifestyle and embark on their own fitness journeys.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We were neither consulted nor informed: ISA's media charter irks agencies
The ISA has released a model agency contract that demands a share in the rebates earned by media agencies and the right to audit the entire agency turnover
By Naziya Alvi Rahman & Sonam Saini | Aug 4, 2023 9:03 AM | 3 min read
The media charter launched by the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) to “safeguard the interests of brands in the advertising industry” has irked media agencies. Most of the agency heads e4m spoke to say the ISA neither consulted nor informed them about it.
While the ISA claims that the charter aims to promote fair and transparent practices in the advertising industry, media agencies are questioning the concerns that the advertisers have raised.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the CEO of a major media firm shared, "Transparency is an acceptable request, but a lot of the other stuff, in my opinion, is nonsense. Advertisers want world-class strategy but would pay pennies to agencies, broadcasters and publishers. They expect absurd turnaround times, call for pitches and then award the mandate arbitrarily, want cutting-edge equipment and measurement, but will not pay."
The ISA Media Charter encompasses six crucial areas that, advertisers say, are of paramount concern to them—1) ISA Model Media Agency Agreement which establishes detailed and precise agreements between advertisers and media agencies, 2) zero tolerance to ad fraud, 3) Brand Safety, 4) Viewability, 5) Common Minimum Standard for First-Party Data and 6) Cross-Screen Measurement. The model agreement also emphasizes points like right to audit, fare share in rebates received by media agencies.
But according to another media agency head, if the ISA starts auditing digital advertising, it will impact these agencies in a massive way. “So far, most clients were auditing traditional media but not digital. We would ensure they get their KPIs at the promised cost and bargain from the vendors. Anyways our margins are so low,” he said.
“Marketers should consider raising the fee, and instead of saving cost, focus more on efficiency," he suggested.
Another media agency CEO said it is unfair as agencies are supposed to deliver whatever the clients want. “It is a very lopsided and unfair thing for the agencies. Agencies’ commissions have gone down considerably. Now they say advertisers should get a share in the rebate. It is wrong because rebate is based on a certain level of spend. If someone is spending only Rs 20-30 crore and asking for a rebate, it is not possible. You have to spend a certain amount and then we can pass on a share in the rebate.”
The CEO further highlighted that the ISA’s demand of auditing will have huge repercussions. He said they were waiting for the AAAI’s response on the ISA media charter.
Stating similar thoughts, another media agency head said agencies are not in a very good situation. “Agencies are struggling for revenues. When spending goes down, the commissions are so minute that the revenue also goes down. We put so much manpower behind servicing our clients and they have come up with such a contract. It is disappointing and not fair to the agencies.”
“The clients have reduced remuneration to such an extent that profitability is very low. Most of the media agencies work at very low margins of profit and that tends to have an impact on the quality of people and services that they can provide. This has existed as a practice all along. Unless the media entities are also part of it, they're not necessarily bound to open up their accounts for anybody.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ISA media charter to heavily impact digital agency operations
Industry players say the language of the charter favours advertisers to the detriment of the agencies and that it could slow down the digital transformation of the advertising ecosystem
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 8:33 AM | 3 min read
It was a busy day at media and digital agencies, a day filled with leadership huddles, conferences, and screened calls, as they grappled with a “comprehensive initiative that aims to safeguard the interests of brands by promoting fair and transparent practices in the advertising industry”.
The newly formulated “ISA Media Charter” was released by the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) on Wednesday and addresses six key areas wherein both traditional media and digital agencies are required to revise their business practices. Given the growing digitization across spheres, many of the newly announced measures particularly impact digital agencies.
Sunil Kataria, Chairman of ISA and CEO-Lifestyle Business, Raymond Ltd., in a statement, said, “As India's advertising media spending continues to surge, it becomes essential to have a clear and equitable framework that protects the interests of brands and fosters healthy relationships between advertisers and media agencies. The ISA Media Charter encompasses six crucial areas that are of paramount concern to advertisers - this emphasizes our commitment to a transparent and consumer-centric media ecosystem.”
As per the document, the ISA Media Charter’s key focus areas include:
- ISA Model Media Agency Agreement: To establish detailed and precise agreements between advertisers and media agencies, particularly considering the substantial media flow and the complexities of the media ecosystem, The Model Media Agency Agreement template, was launched. The template for the Model Media Agreement serves as an initial framework to facilitate personalized agreements tailored to individual media agencies.
- Zero Tolerance to Ad-Fraud: To create a vigilant environment in the industry where ad fraud is unequivocally condemned and stringent measures are adopted to eliminate fraudulent practices.
- Brand Safety: To ensure brands are showcased in secure environments, free from content that may harm their reputation.
- Viewability: To address the challenges posed by digital advancements and to ensure ads are genuinely viewable by the target audience.
- Common Minimum Standard for First-Party Data: To establish guidelines for the responsible collection and usage of consumer data, prioritizing privacy and consumer protection.
- Cross-Screen Measurement: To develop unified measurement standards for both TV and digital platforms, enhancing advertisers' ability to gauge their campaigns' success across various media channels.
While these are areas that definitely need attention, the seeming shifting of onus squarely onto agencies, with accompanying punitive penalties isn’t exactly appreciated, with the language of the charter being said to favour advertisers to the detriment of the agencies that cater to them.
While the conversation around data privacy and protection as well as data ownership has been only increasing, the actual digital architecture is struggling to keep up with fast-moving data collection practices. And while the global digital ecosystem has been promising a ‘cookieless future’ for some time now, it’s a future that is being continuously postponed, a fact that has blurred the lines of acceptable and capable data collection, storage and use.
A senior digital agency executive, speaking off the record, said that recalibrating for these practices could be a speed bump for the swift digital transformation that the advertising ecosystem is undergoing and could impede further growth, especially of new, smaller players.
Conversely, the argument could be made that since large agencies have more skin in the game, they are liable to take on the burden of change that the charter proposes.
While some digital agencies refused to comment either on or off the record, others requested a little more time so as to be able to address the issues underlined by the charter in their totality and in proper context. Watch this space for more.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Govt not looking to do paid advertising for its I-Day campaign: Apurva Chandra
Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan and Akashvani will help amplify the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 6:43 PM | 1 min read
The central government has launched ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign ahead of the Independence Day on August 15.
I&B secretary Apurva Chandra said, “The campaign is much more ambitious than the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will continue, but this is another level to that campaign.”
Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, added, “Prasar Bharti, Doordarshan and Akashvani will help actively in amplifying this campaign. Using our radio and broadcast channels, we will try to take this campaign to every corner of the country.”
On the marketing budget of the campaign, Chandra said, “This is the 75th year of independence and we are not looking to do paid advertising for it. This is a social movement and we want every Indian to be a part of it. Hence, just like the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, we are not looking at any budget as such for this.”
As part of the campaign, citizens can offer tributes to the ‘mitti’ of motherland India. They can also take ‘mutthi bhar mitti’ and/or ‘maati ka diya’ to offer their respects to bravehearts who have made the country’s freedom and progress possible.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ISA forms five sub-committees to address pain points with agencies
The sub-committees will address issues including cross-screen measurement, ad fraud, and viewability
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 5:43 PM | 4 min read
The Indian Society of Advertisers, the apex national body representing advertisers across the country, on Wednesday announced the official launch of ISA Media Charter to focus on safeguarding the interests of brands by promoting fair and transparent practices in the advertising industry. To address the major issues with agencies, ISA has constituted five sub-committees to delve further on these focus areas. Based on the reports submitted by these sub-committees, the model contract may be updated.
Talking about the committees, Sunil Kataria, Chairman of ISA and CEO-Lifestyle Business, Raymond Ltd, on Wednesday informed, “We have formed sub-committee and they are in different stages of work. We already formed the sub-committees on cross screen measurement and ad fraud and three committees are formed today on viewability, brand safety and digital media.”
He also shared that some of these committees will have publishers and people from the other ecosystem coming in. “On cross screen measurement we are working with BARC and a lot of work is happening. Our stand is clear that cross measurement is a must in India but it will take some time. The rest of the team are planning to close it by the end of this calendar year,” shared Kataria.
Some of the salient features listed in the charter are:
* Ensure that the terms are signed before the contracted period begins
*Evaluate sharing non-negotiable clauses, at the pitch stage
*Detail a comprehensive list in the Appendices/ Annexures when signing
* Include all important matters that will have a bearing on the working relationship and deliverables
*Cover all entities within the agency group, not just the Agency of Record (AOR).
*Evaluate seeking an annual representation from a representative within the agency holding company
*Confirm the agency’s compliance with all terms of the agreement
*Adjust any areas where there has been non compliance, or changed circumstances
*As part of a Financial Compliance, audit the agency to provide a Management Representation Letter – signed by the Group CFO
*Call out in the Media Agency Agreement that a fee, and the occurrence of it, has been agreed between the two parties – keep the format in the annexure
*Ad verification across all programmatic buying - ensure the operating framework covers ad verification which should include ad fraud, viewability and measurement, and brand safety.
*Review your internal policy on inventory and ensure your standards are mirrored in your contract.
*Ad fraud and viewability should be documented in the contract, to be clear on what is and isn’t acceptable and what will and won’t be considered as fraudulent or viewable.
* Brand safety: What type of inventory is included on your approved list – and excluded via your blocked list – to ensure brand safety? Reviewing and updating the list
*Assign responsibility for the review
*Mandate to approve the list
*Ad serving: Clarify Charge per actual or planned impressions based on KPIs
* Charge at cost or a pre-approved rate card
*What are the timelines for agency response?
*Establish liability and clarity on non payment for breach
The ISA Media Charter key focus areas are:
Zero Tolerance to Ad-Fraud: To create a vigilant environment in the industry where adfraud is unequivocally condemned and stringent measures are adopted to eliminate fraudulent practices.
Brand Safety: To ensure brands are showcased in secure environments, free from content that may harm their reputation
Viewability: To address the challenges posed by digital advancements and to ensure ads are genuinely viewable by the target audience.
Common Minimum Standard for First-Party Data: To establish guidelines for the responsible collection and usage of consumer data, prioritizing privacy and consumer protection.
Cross-Screen Measurement: To develop unified measurement standards for both TV and digital platforms, enhancing advertisers' ability to gauge their campaigns' success across various media channels.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube