Motilal Oswal launches campaign to promote - Research 360

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has launched a campaign to promote its new app, Research 360 - a first-of-its-kind financial market research & analysis platform.

This platform will act as a one-stop destination for the investors and traders to perform detailed fundamental and technical research which will help in taking prudent investment or trading decisions in various segments such as equity, derivatives, mutual funds, thematic & model portfolios etc.



The campaign takes a metaphorical route by showing a person driving the car blindfolded to drive awareness of why one should research before and not after investment.



Speaking on the film, Varun Mundra (Vice President, Brand & Product Marketing said), "Taking our PHYGITAL promise ahead, Research 360 takes advantage of Motilal Oswal’s expertise of 35 years in the equity market and democratizes access to solid research. Through this film, we have tried to build strong awareness to why one should research before and not after investment that helps them take informed decisions that are right for them.”

The campaign is released on TV, digital and social media.

