Meesho launches ‘Humara Mission Sabse Kum Commission’ campaign

Meesho today launched a new brand campaign to create awareness about ease of doing business on the platform for suppliers, where Meesho charges commission as low as 1%. Suppliers only need to register on the platform and list their products, and the orders start floating in as soon as the entrepreneurs share their products on social media. The campaign highlights Meesho's commitment to suppliers of all sizes. With guaranteed product visibility on the platform, exposure to more than 1cr resellers across 700+ categories, and the lowest shipping rates, the platform offers suppliers with immense opportunities to grow their business.

Conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson, the campaign showcases successful sellers who are growing their business with Meesho and earning higher profits than before. The platform also fulfills the critical need of seeking wider opportunities for selling online, especially in today’s times when offline is a challenge for most small businesses. Meesho is helping businesses overcome these challenges as the platform charges zero fees for cataloging, onboarding, promotion, packaging, delivery, etc. The consistent efforts to market the products are taken care of by the entrepreneur network rather than suppliers themselves. These entrepreneurs bring customers to suppliers from all over the country through their social channels. The intent is to communicate with the small businesses that are still struggling with conventional practices to grow and help them expand their horizon by granting them access to the 100k+ active and successful suppliers on Meesho.

Commenting on the launch, Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho, said, “At Meesho, we are aware of the struggles that small sellers go through to do business online- from listing products to handling logistics and payments. With this campaign, we intend to put forth the idea of leveraging the scope of digital to enhance MSME’s sales and help their business to grow. They are just one step away from selling online and doing business with ease without having to worry about hefty commissions.”

Harshit, General Manager & VP - Selection Growth, Meesho, said, “The intent was to communicate how easy it is to do business with Meesho. With commission as low as 1%, any small business can look at saving cost on various aspects such as shipping, logistics, payment options and use those budgets to grow their business while Meesho takes their products across the country at no added cost. Our focus is on enabling small businesses to unlock growth online and on Meesho. So far, we’ve been able to do that for 100K+ such businesses, and the goal is to take to millions of small businesses, staying true to our vision.

Nitin Goyal, Account Manager, Wunderman Thompson, said, "The brief was to highlight that suppliers can maximize their profit by selling on Meesho at a nominal commission of 1%. The platform enables doing business with ease by taking care of all aspects of selling."

Sameet Ali Soni, Senior Creative Director, said, "Meesho as a brand strives hard towards offering the lowest commission rates to their sellers. This film establishes that proposition with a catchy creative expression and demonstrates how a Meesho adopter is at ease while doing business."

Over the last six years, Meesho has successfully enabled over 13 million entrepreneurs to start their own online businesses with zero investment. Owing to such a strong entrepreneur base, the company has successfully delivered orders from 100K+ registered suppliers to over 26,000 pin codes in more than 4,800 cities, unleashing the true growth potential of these suppliers.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)