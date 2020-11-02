Mankind Pharma #SpreadingKindness this Diwali

#SpreadingKindness campaign very beautifully narrates the message of how ‘kindness resides in all of us, we just have to find it for others’

Every year, celebrations during this time of the year are in full swing with everyone exchanging gifts, spreading love and happiness, decorating their homes and indulging in delicacies and sweets. In the middle of this pandemic and with the new normal where the morals are down and we all are celebrating by being indoors, Mankind Pharma wants to give a message of #SpreadingKindness through a video campaign.

This Diwali, Mankind Pharma has come up with a campaign that emphasizes on the message of #SpreadingKindness and very beautifully narrates the message of how ‘kindness resides in all of us, we just have to find it for others’.

Diwali is an auspicious festival that brings loved ones together and symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and that is what exactly the campaign portrays. The campaign is built on a strong message of the importance of kindness and helping others in need and aims to encourage people to spread the brightness and joy in others' lives so that collectively we can move towards and become Atmanirbhar Bharat. It's only when we help each other and move together as one, we can fight any evil that comes our way.

The video campaign reflects the story of a restaurant owner who has always been there for any and everyone in times of need. He has always put forward a helping hand and comes to their rescue whenever needed. It then leads to showing the current situation where his wife is extremely unwell and how it has drained him of all his resources and it pushes him to sell his restaurant to make ends meet and pay for the medical bills. The video ends by showing a young guy who comes to his rescue by buying his restaurant and surprises him by gifting it back to him.

Commenting on the occasion Rajeev Juneja, CEO of Mankind Pharma said “At Mankind Pharma, we follow a strong brand philosophy of #SpreadingKindness and we have been doing it since 1995 by providing quality medicines at affordable prices. Through this campaign, we would like to spread the message that together we can all make a big difference to the families who need our help most. The video campaign is an attempt by Mankind Pharma to deliver the message of “Celebrating Diwali by Spreading Kindness”