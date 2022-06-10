Mamaearth unveils new TVC with Sara Ali Khan and Vihaan Samat

Mamaearth, the FMCG brand from the House of Honasa, launched its latest national television advertisement for the Onion range, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Vihaan Samat. The TV commercial highlights the brand’s ideology of bringing the traditional efficacy of onions as the best natural solution for hair fall.

Conceptualized by Korra Worldwide, the TVC captures a fun banter between two friends along with capturing the essence of the brand’s unique proposition. The film opens with Sara entering and seeing her friend, played by Vihaan, sitting at the dining table with a lot of onions in front of him. She mockingly calls him ‘Onion ki Dukaan’ referring to the quantity of onion around him. Fussing and complaining about hair loss and concluding that he has performed an extensive search for the solution and onions are the most effective solution for hairfall. Sara interjects appreciatively saying, ‘Maa ka nuskha’ (Moms recipe) and Vihaan adds that he will make a hair mask out of the onions and apply that on his hair along with onion juice. Sara confidently takes out the Onion Shampoo from her bag and gives it to him. She then moves to the benefits of Mamaearth Onion Shampoo with the claim of reducing hairfall upto 60% in 4 weeks. Positioning Mamaearth Onion Shampoo as an easier & effective way to get the goodness of sulphur-rich onion and Plant Keratin, to give the best solution for your hair that’s as pure and toxin-free as your home remedy, just without the hassles. The film is a simple yet powerful representation of the brand’s philosophy and product proposition of goodness inside.

Commenting on the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and CIO at Mamaearth said, “Onions extract has been an age-old remedy for hair fall and has been used in our household for generations. While traditional ingredients have great benefits, the process of DIYs can be extremely tedious and cumbersome. At Mamaearth, we realize the importance of these traditional recipes and are bringing together the best of nature and science, in convenient yet effective solutions for skincare and haircare needs. The film reflects this exact proposition. We hope this thought resonates with the millennials and they come forward and choose nature’s goodness with us and our products.”

Mamaearth is a purpose-led brand that strongly believes in the principle of ‘Goodness Inside’ and is committed to furthering the goodness through its products and initiatives. Mamaearth believes that goodness starts with the small choices each of us make every day! The brand continues to live up to its belief by using only the best of nature and no toxins or harmful chemicals in their products. They are also animal cruelty-free, plastic positive, and launched the Plant Goodness promise last year. As part of this, the brand links every order made on their website to a tree they plant and is set to plant 1 million+ trees by 2025.

Commenting on this Gaurav Nabh, Founder & Director of Korra added "It's not every day that one gets to work on ideas where the main protagonist is not just the celebrity but the ingredient, in this case, the Onion. Our latest work on MamaEarth Onion Shampoo helps build on this insight through an everyday slice of life story, where consumers struggle to find practical & doable solutions to their hair loss problems, told beautifully by Sara Ali Khan. With this campaign, we continue to showcase MamaEarth's promise of bringing to life age-old and proven natural solutions passed on from generations yet delivered in a modern avatar. Looking forward to more great work together and helping MamaEarth build a deeper connection with the consumers."

Deepak Kumar, CCO, Korra added “They say best friends are people who make your problems, their problems. And you always trust your friend for that. With Sara, we are appealing to a much younger and very aware audience. So, we wanted to make the film as simple and relevant as the panic call you to make to your best friend when you need a solution when everything else fails. It’s a light-hearted conversation between two friends, showing the modern take on Onion as the obvious solution to hair loss.”

