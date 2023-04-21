Make a mother promise over a Mother Dairy Ice Cream, says new campaign

We often land into situations wherein we ask someone to make a promise. We even prod at times, seeking the highest level of commitment for us to be completely assured. ‘Mother Promise’ is accorded as one of the highest levels of commitments amongst promises. Mother Dairy, in its new campaign, is asking Why not make a Mother Promise over a Mother Dairy Ice Cream, which stands for superior taste and quality? Taking this insight to the creative board, Mother Dairy, country’s beloved milk and milk products major, is all set to roll out a new Ice Creams campaign – #MotherPromise – targeting consumers across varied age groups.

The campaign, conceptualized by Ogilvy India, comprises two TVCs that distinctly curate the thought of making a superlative commitment. The six week-long campaign quirkily passes on the thought of making promises over an ice cream while standing up to the promise of offering best-in-class milk-based ice creams to its consumers.

Talking about the new campaign, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy, said, “At Mother Dairy, we take pride in offering 100% milk-based ice creams made with best-in-class ingredients. We have always assured our consumers of a superior taste experience & unmatched quality from all our offerings, and we stand by it. For decades, our consumers have reciprocated this trust with love & conviction. The new campaign is our attempt to live up to our promise and further strengthen the trust in a way that even our consumers can stand by, similar to honouring the highest decree of assurance – a ‘Mother Promise’. Going forward, we will be integrating the campaign thought of ‘Mother Promise’ across various categories of our dairy portfolio.”

TVC I – Showcases an elder sister and her younger brother on their way back home after school. While on the return, the sister asks the brother to keep up a secret and not reveal it to their mother. The brother with a mischievous spark in his eyes is prodding her sister not to lie. It is then the sister offers him a Mother Dairy Kulfi; however, to keep up the promise, the brother keeps demanding for other flavours. Leading into the situation, the younger one later agrees to keep the secret with an assurance of a daily treat, which the sister agrees to with a promise, which is anxiously looked up by the brother. And to reaffirm her this commitment, she immediately follows with saying Mother Promise swearing by Mother Dairy Kulfis. Leading by example, Mother Dairy also makes a promise of offering rich, creamy and tasty kulfi to its consumers.

TVC II – Comprises a distinct setup of a young couple, wherein the guy is sulking as he had to wait for long for his partner to come. The girl sensing the situation comes with a smile holding Mother Dairy Cones, using each of the flavours prompting him to smile and cool down. During her persuasion, she promises for being on time, which is very sweetly confronted by the boy and to repeat her promise she swears by Mother Dairy Cones by saying Mother Promise. With distinct flavours of cones, the boy eventually melts down leading to happy moment between them. Leading by example here, Mother Dairy also makes a promise of offering 100% milk-based ice creams to its consumers.

“Mother Dairy has always been a nurturing brand with high product ethos and social commitment. We wanted to communicate these timeless values in a contemporary way.”, said Rohitash Srivastava, Head of Strategy & Planning, Ogilvy India (North).

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)