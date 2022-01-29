Mahindra Racing invokes India's love for races in new campaign

Mahindra Racing has launched an integrated marketing campaign ahead of its participation in season 8 of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship - the world's first all-electric street racing series.

The stage is set, and the spotlight is on Mahindra Racing as it races for a billion Indians in @FIAFormulaE. Watch the nation’s racing dreams come alive at electric racing’s biggest global arena. Tune in for the races and support #TeamIndia #IndiaLovesAGoodRace #Passioneering pic.twitter.com/G7qjcbvHfQ — Mahindra Racing (@MahindraRacing) January 27, 2022

The campaign, conceptualised and executed by BBH India, captures the unique and vibrant racing culture in India – from running small toy cars around the house to racing tyres with a stick, from paper boats in the monsoons to the Vallam Kali boat races in Kerala. Bringing all those childhood memories and the nation’s love for racing to the fore, the campaign highlights how Team Mahindra has the prestigious task of representing India at the Formula E World Championship.

Anand Mahindra, Group Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra kickstarted the campaign with this tweet -

Racing is an intrinsic part of our lives. Whether it’s about racing to achieve our life-goals or racing to catch the next local, #IndiaLovesAGoodRace. Share the kind of race you favour most or your best racing memory. I’ll be retweeting the ones I like @MahindraRacing — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 27, 2022

Commenting on the campaign, Asha Kharga, Chief Customer and Brand Officer, Mahindra, said: “Mahindra Racing is the first Indian team that competes on the global motor racing stage. It’s not only about delivering a thrilling experience to racing enthusiasts, but is also Mahindra Group’s commitment towards clean technology and sustainability. The film pays homage to India’s love of racing in all forms and is a flashback to the old and flash-forward to the new.”

Russell Barrett, CCO & CEO, BBH India, added, “Our country is participating at the highest level in a sport that is at the cutting edge of new. The idea was to reach a much larger group of Indian sports enthusiasts. The film shows how we have racing etched into our DNA and now Mahindra Racing is providing the adrenaline and the opportunity for us as a nation to win at a new-age global stage. All that’s needed is the fuel of support that new fans will provide.”

Mahindra Racing has been a founding member team of the Formula E World Championship and has been competing since 2014. Season 8 of Formula E will start on January 28, 2022, with the Diriyah E-prix and Mahindra Racing is geared up to make India proud.

