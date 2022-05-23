MADAME releases new campaign featuring Tara Sutaria

MADAME has come up with summer collection for the year 2022 and launched a video campaign featuring actress Tara Sutaria to promote it.

This year, the brand has partnered with Sutaria and brought her onboard as the celeb face of MADAME. This is the first video campaign which the brand has released as part of this collaboration. The campaign, released with the tagline ‘Make Now Yours’, is themed around living every moment to the fullest, so that you can call the moment yours.

“I adore the collection by MADAME, a brand that has also been a favorite of mine for a very long time. I believe it reflects everything that an Indian woman stands for, courage, determination, freedom, and grace. I’m positive everybody will definitely love this fabulous summer collection,” said Tara Sutaria.

“With the Spring Summer’22 collection by MADAME, you can claim every moment as your own. We believe that there’s no better moment than now and there’s no better person than you to grab every fleeting opportunity to celebrate. Let the sun be your spotlight as you #MakeNowYours with MADAME,” said Sumedha Jain, Head of Marketing and Communications, MADAME.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)