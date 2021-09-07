Lux Cozi unveils new campaign with Varun Dhawan

Lux Industries Limited has launched a new advertisement campaign with actor Varun Dhawan, who is the brand ambassador for Lux Cozi.

“The new commercial is aimed to connect with the young consumers. Varun Dhawan’s dedication towards staying fit, healthy and always charming admirably synergises with Lux Cozi’s brand ethos of ensuring comfort and durable lifestyle,” the company said.

Lux Cozi’s new TVC comes with a new messaging of ‘Ekdum Cozy’.

Saket Todi, Executive Director at Lux industries averred, “Lux Cozi has a distinctive pedigree of innovation be it in product launches or brand building initiatives, the new commercial was conceptualised to target the young consumer as it has distinctive youth appeal. Varun is an energetic and versatile actor with a rich legacy of work. He is also a true fitness enthusiast who has equally carved out a niche as a heartthrob amongst the youth. His inimitable style and fashion sense makes him endearing to all sections of the audience cutting across age groups, especially the youth.”

Udit Todi Executive Director Lux Industries commented, “Lux Cozi has been synonymous with quality, comfort and durability. The positioning of the brand and the marketing initiatives are skewed towards strengthening these changing dynamics of the hosiery industry. We have always been at the forefront, leading the change in market offerings. We thank Varun for being a part of this exciting journey of Lux Cozi. The new commercial has been launched in major news and entertainment channels and we have been receiving rave reviews from consumers on social media.

Yellow beetle the agency behind the concept represented by Daven Munjal, stated “We wanted to give a new dimension to the Lux Cozi communication, we conceptualised the commercial with the clear aim to target the youth, the commercial has freshness and has the flavour of naughtiness and tongue in cheek communication”

“The Lux Cozi communication has evolved over the years in sync with the evolving consumer taste and preferences from APNA LUCK PAHEN KE CHALO to SUNO TOH APNE DIL KI to now EKDUM COZY,” the company said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)