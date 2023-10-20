Lotte Choco Pie creates new lingo with fresh campaign

Lotte ChocoPie has launched its new communication on the platform of Love & Lotte. The campaign includes TV and Digital advertising, Print, Outdoor, On-pack innovations, promotions and activation.
The campaign has been conceptualised by Cut the Crap (CTC), the Mumbai based creative ad agency. Says Jagdish Acharya, founder-director CTC: “Lotte ChocoPie is a pie first! And a good pie can bond with anyone anytime. The campaign Love & Lotte is an expression of this innocent love – where bonding happens without an agenda or motive. We created a new brand lingo but did not stop at that. The lingo is used to take us all the way to the brand essence.”
Commenting on the occasion, Milan Wahi, managing director, Lotte India said “We are delighted to be rolling out our new marketing campaign for our beloved flagship brand, Lotte Choco Pie. Our everyday life is filled with fleeting moments of love and care that make life beautiful. We wanted the essence of this to be captured and celebrated with the sweetness of Lotte Choco Pie. As category creators, we continue to enjoy a strong market leadership and through this campaign we want to connect emotionally with our target audience.”
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 6:50 PM | 4 min read
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the launch of the Luxury & Lifestyle Lions. This Lion will provide a global benchmark for brands in the luxury space, recognising and celebrating the most impactful creative work, experiences and creative business solutions for the luxury and lifestyle sector.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: “When we introduce a Lion that reflects the needs of an industry sector, the Award is crafted in collaboration with the relevant industry. Our global committee of experts have advised us that this highly disrupted sector needs its own benchmark, so that we can move from driving awareness to recognising solutions that are changing business models and setting a new creative standard for a market in flux. The Luxury & Lifestyle Lions will recognise branded communications and solutions that drive business performance and brand loyalty. A multi-disciplined Jury will set a new benchmark for the luxury sector, with the Lion recognising creative work that elevates the discipline and the sector.”
Marian Brannelly, Global Director of Awards, LIONS, added: “The luxury market has faced significant disruption in recent years and post-pandemic. A shift in consumer behaviour and an accelerated shift towards e-commerce and emerging technologies are just a few of the areas the market has had to navigate and innovate in at speed. Add to this the changing values of new demographics, the evolving definition of luxury in non-Western markets and the need for a heightened focus on sustainability and conscious consumption, and you begin to see the pivotal role that world-class creativity can play in this transformation.”
In WARC’s ‘Guide to luxury marketing in an era of change’, Euromonitor research cited shows that sales in the luxury category have bounced back post-Covid-19 and are expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2023 as China activity normalises.
As cited on WARC, further research by Ipsos, shows that the global luxury market is changing bringing new opportunities and challenges. Demographic shifts in emerging economies will create more than one billion first-time consumers, concentrated in China, India and Southeast Asia. Their purchasing power is supported by rapid digital adoption amongst a youthful, urban and tech-savvy population.
Commenting on the Award, Charles Georges-Picot, Global CEO at Marcel and Publicis Luxe, Global Client Lead, said: “At a time where the luxury sector must constantly reinvent, transform and honour brand heritage with a keen eye on the future, the introduction of a Luxury & Lifestyle Lions will help set a new creative benchmark for this highly disrupted and exciting sector. We know that creativity has the power to push boundaries and progress sectors and disciplines. We’re excited about a new industry standard that will redefine how we look at branded communications, business models and creative transformation in this dynamic space.”
At this year’s Cannes Lions, ‘Kaguya by GUCCI’ by Dentsu Inc., Tokyo, was awarded a Bronze Lion in Film Craft. The work featured music that celebrates a mix of historical Japanese artforms with the latest technology in creativity. The creative director behind the piece, Toshihiko Tanabe, said about the launch of the Luxury & Lifestyle Lions: “Luxury campaigns aren't just about glittering celebrities dancing in the sunset. For years, luxury marketing has served as a rare platform to exhibit visual art and pop culture in the most contemporary way.”
In other changes to the Lions, Brannelly commented: “It’s important that the Awards reflect the current landscape and pave the way forward, so as well as evolving the Lions, it’s equally important for us to retire Lions when necessary. In 2024, following consultation with our Juries, we will close the Mobile Lions. Mobile devices are embedded in work across every channel and discipline, and over the past number of years, mobile-led creativity has been expanding into almost every Lion.”
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 4:17 PM | 1 min read
Biba, an Indian wear brand, has unveiled its brand film Har Nazar Mein Kuch Naya on its social media channels. The film showcases Biba’s new collection.
“The film positions BIBA as a one-stop-shop for all the collections from chic workwear to comfy casuals, glamours festive attires, and occasion wear that ensures to stand out in the crowd,” stated a press release.
Said Siddharath Bindra, BIBA's Managing Director says: "At BIBA, we believe that fashion should be inclusive, diverse, and an expression of your individuality. 'Har Nazar Mein Kuch Naya' is not just a film; it's a celebration of every person's unique style and their journey through life. We are excited to showcase the variety that we have available at our stores today that beautifully caters to the various Indian fashion needs of a woman from casual to airport looks, work to festive wear and heavier occasions.”
The film, Har Nazar Mein Kuch Naya, can be viewed on BIBA's official website and social media platforms.
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 2:14 PM | 2 min read
Organic Harvest has entered the colour cosmetics category with the launch of a new makeup line, offering meticulously crafted beauty solutions that boast certified organic ingredients.
Organic Harvest unveils a range of clean, sustainable, and result-driven makeup products that redefine the approach to cosmetics, without compromising on the skin’s health.
Accompanied by a captivating digital video campaign featuring actor and brand ambassador Nimrat Kaur, Organic Harvest revolutionises the beauty industry by harmonising nature's finest ingredients with cutting-edge beauty technology, promising a fresh and ethical perspective on makeup.
Speaking on the launch, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of Good Brands Co., says, "With the launch of Organic Harvest's first-ever makeup range, we're taking another bold step towards fulfilling the vision of clean, ethical and sustainable beauty at Organic Harvest. We aim to empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty while making conscious choices for our planet, with the belief that beauty should be as pure as nature itself, and this makeup range is just that. It's about looking good while feeling good, and that's what Organic Harvest stands for. It's an exciting addition to our portfolio, and we're thrilled to share it with our customers."
Rahul Aggarwal, Founder of Organic Harvest, expressed his enthusiasm for the brand's expansion into makeup, saying, "We are thrilled to introduce Organic Harvest's first-ever makeup range, extending our commitment to clean and organic beauty. Our journey has always been about redefining beauty with a conscience and our customers can now enjoy cosmetics that not only enhance their appearance but also promote skin health. We're excited to introduce this line, and we believe it's going to revolutionise how people perceive organic beauty."
Nimrat Kaur shares, “Having been associated with Organic Harvest for sometime now, the makeup range reflects an exciting and positive step towards a more sustainable future in the beauty industry. I'm absolutely delighted to be part of the DVC and witness the launch of their first-ever makeup range, a collection beautifully blended from organic goodness with cutting-edge cosmetics. With Organic Harvest's products, consumers can not only enhance their beauty but also contribute to a greater good thereby shaping a future where conscious beauty decisions are the norm.”
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 1:45 PM | 2 min read
SBI General Insurance has unveiled a series of three brand films reiterating their core values of “Suraksha” (safety) aur “Bharosa” (trust) Dono.
The film aims to boost awareness about insurance by portraying relatable real-life situations. By doing so, the brand seeks to establish a deeper and more meaningful connection with its audience, making the concept of insurance more accessible and relatable to people’s everyday lives.
The brand film features a series of scenarios spanning various non-life insurance product categories i.e., Motor, Health, and SME.
Through an interesting and engaging storytelling format, the films highlight the importance of being prepared for any unforeseen situations that could arise at any point of time in life. The brand film adopts a real-life, humorous tone to highlight these vital insights. E.g. the first Health film depicts a simple carefree picnic day with your family which could suddenly take a U-turn and escalate into an emergency with something as small as choking on a moong phali (peanut), while the second Motor film showcases that another person’s mistake can cause an accident with financial ramifications and the third SME film showcases how having an insurance could give an individual a peace of mind even when one is faced with unexpected obstacles.
The objective of the film is to create awareness about SBI General’s diverse product range, catering to various age groups and market segments. This approach helps the audience relate to the scenarios and understand the importance of being adequately insured in different aspects of life.
Commenting on the brand film launch, Rathin Lahiri, Head Marketing and CSR, SBI General Insurance said, “Insurance is a complex category with low consumer penetration. Our brand communication aims to own the category benefits of protection and trust which are the key benefits that the consumer is seeking from leading brands in this category. The insight behind the film is that unexpected situations can arise at any moment, and being prepared with the right insurance plan from a trusted brand can help you live your life with confidence. SBI General Insurance provides you ‘Suraksha aur Bharosa’ which lets you lead your life with confidence.”
The series of three ad films focuses on educating the audience on the benefits of being insured, the confidence that it gives the consumer and highlights the hassle-free claims process.
The campaign will be integrated across platforms, including digital media, television, and social media channels.
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 12:53 PM | 2 min read
JSW Paints has unveiled its Think Beautiful digital campaign, championing that real beauty resides in our thoughts and actions.
The film captures the nostalgic trip down-the-memory lane of two sisters as they take a tour of their childhood home.
The film has been conceptualised by TBWA\India.
Commenting on the new Think Beautiful campaign, A S Sundaresan, Joint MD and CEO of JSW Paints said, “Our film urges every Indian to preserve beautiful memories, as they are worth reliving. We believe that true beauty goes beyond superficial appearances. In this new film, we emphasize that it's the beauty of thoughts and inspiring actions that truly enrich the world and make life beautiful.”
Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India said, “A thoughtful gesture is inherently more beautiful even if it means leaving a wall unpainted.”
According to Russell Barrett, CCExpO, TBWA\India, “Think Beautiful is more than a baseline, it’s a platform idea. It’s reflected in how the brand operates, manufactures and of course, communicates. In this film we’ve explored yet another dimension of this platform. That a beautiful thought runs deep, it has empathy and respect and it spreads beauty as well. The story of how a complete stranger respects and protects the memories of a couple of children she never thought she’d ever meet speaks to that idea of deep, meaningful and beautiful thoughts.”
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 12:27 PM | 2 min read
Publicis Worldwide India and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate have come up with an integrated campaign, ‘Fabulous Brides’, which showcases Enamor’s latest lingerie collection for soon-to-be brides.
The campaign portrays a wide spectrum of brides who come from diverse backgrounds and are at different stages of their lives. It features actor Rakul Preet, who has also endorsed Enamor’s Athleisure campaign, and influencer Ginni Kapoor.
The latest campaign will be rolled out via out-of-home, in-store branding and digital channels. Shitu Patil, Head of Art and Executive Creative Director, said, “Enamor’s ‘Fabulous Brides’ is an ode to today’s modern woman. Unlike earlier times when the brides looked the same, today’s modern bride has own unique personality and wants to look, feel and express her best authentic self on her wedding day. With a beautiful Bridal Collection designed to cater to all types of brides and complete their trousseau needs, ‘Fabulous Brides’ is a celebration of this individuality. Be it wearing sports shoes under a lehenga or not confining to the social
norms of being a particular size. Totally comfortable in her skin (and lingerie) today’s self-assured woman celebrates all her quirks & whims with equal elan as she makes her self-vows to live, love and be her most authentic self on her big day.”
Prachi Bali, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate expressed, "Enamor has always been committed to delivering premium quality
products to women in India, and now with a line dedicated to fabulous brides, we aim to strategically generate strengthened expectations for their upcoming product launches among the audiences. With a digital-first campaign our collective efforts seek to elevate Enamor's position in the market and cater to the evolving needs of discerning online Indian consumers."
Sandra Daniels, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Enamor, added, “Our new Campaign –‘Fabulous Brides’ captures the rich diversity of our weddings and allows every bride to see herself represented and celebrated in the world of bridal fashion. It gives them the freedom to choose their perfect Enamor lingerie that complements their distinct style as well as needs. The campaign encourages brides to make their vows of self- love as they embark on this new journey, reminding them that they should continue celebrating their own kind of fabulous. A powerful message there! And yet another fantastic campaign delivered by Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate and Publicis Worldwide India teams.”
