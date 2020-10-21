Lodha Developers celebrates #HarGharDiwali with new campaign featuring Akshay Kumar

Lodha Group has launched the second leg of ‘Jeena Isi Ko Kehte Hai’ campaign, starring its brand ambassador – Akshay Kumar. Welcoming the festive season, the next part of the campaign emphasizes on celebrating Diwali within the safety of our homes and bringing about a significant difference in society with small yet impactful changes.

The new video entails the actor narrating his learnings and experiences in these unprecedented times. With the pandemic induced lockdown, everyone has realized the importance of a safe haven - a home and the comfort and warmth associated with it. Invigorating this sense of home ownership, the actor further links it to moments of happiness that he curates with his loved ones. With the message of rebuilding the nation during this festive period, the film urges individuals to have a unified vision for increasing employment avenues, supporting Indian businesses, and eventually making sure that the festivities bring back the cheer and enthusiasm in every Indian household.

“As a brand with an all-encompassing vision, Lodha aims at steering remarkable differences in the society during this festive season. We have been providing a unique living experience to our customers, and this Diwali, we wish that everyone welcomes this festival amid the secured environment of their homes. Our brand objectives always align towards building world’s finest developments with utmost privacy, safety and ease accessibility, providing high services allowing consumers to lead a better life,” said Raunika Malhotra, President Corporate Brand, and Communication, Lodha Group.