Liva aims towards sustainable clothing with ‘Thoughtfully Fashionable’ campaign

The campaign, being driven by influential fashionistas, urges the audience to engage and participate

LIVA, the new age fashion ingredient brand from the Aditya Birla Group, has always worked towards drawing attention towards sustainable and conscious clothing through its product innovations, initiatives and campaigns. This season LIVA has launched a yet another campaign ‘Thoughtfully Fashionable’ aimed towards influencing fashion enthusiasts and consumers towards conscious and thoughtful fashion choices.

LIVA derives this brand idea from the range of fabrics that are enriched with fibres sourced from natural and renewable resources which makes the garment naturally comfortable and high fashion.

Staying relevant to the current times and the changed world we live in, LIVA’s Thoughtfully Fashionable campaign brings alive the need for more transparency and accountability in fashion. Therefore, the campaign draws attention to make consumers realize what fashion stands for today: something that makes you more confident of your personality, something that helps you be comfortable in your skin, and something that helps the environment.

With black swan events challenging companies across the globe, the campaign has been planned, keeping in mind the importance of innovation – not just in fashion but in media consumption as well. There is a change in content consumption patterns, case in point – the increased usage of social media in comparison to conventional media. Hence, the campaign focuses exclusively on digital mediums.

It urges the audience to engage and participate in this thought-provoking campaign through engaging discussions like ‘How green is your wardrobe’, ‘True Price of your Fashion’ with influencers Juhi Godambe, Aakriti Rana & Roshni Bhatia who are advocates of thoughtfully fashionable. The campaign showcases fashion above functional and emotional benefits, compelling audiences to think about a worthy cause and its impact on future. It further encourages dialogue on the inevitability of sustainable fashion through various digital platforms.

With the need to prescribe to the thought of sustainable fashion and provide consumers with eco-friendly yet fashionable products, designers Rimi Nayak, Gabriella Demetriades and Rina Dhaka have created exclusive collections with LIVA fabric.

Amongst many other campaign collaterals, a film featuring LIVA Miss Diva 2020 finalists Adline Castelino (LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020), Aavriti Choudhary (LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2020) and Neha Jaiswal (LIVA Miss Diva 2020 Runner-Up) brings alive the concept of ‘Thoughtfully Fashionable’.