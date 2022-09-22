Liqvd Asia bags advertising mandate of IndoSpace

Liqvd Asia has bagged the advertising mandate for IndoSpace, a company in the industrial and logistics real estate segment in India.

"Being market leaders in a category that is so pivotal for nation building is both an honour and a responsibility. We needed a partner that recognised this and aided us in representing our market leadership, business impact, and core organisational values. With LIQVD ASIA, we have found one that shares our passion for business growth without compromising on the human relations that make it worthwhile. Their vision for the brand was strongly in line with how we aim to present ourselves to key stakeholders as well as the community," said Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman Real Estate, Everstone Group.

Liqvd Asia's strategic communication approach is to translate the IndoSpace brand’s leadership position on traditional and digital channels, aligning it as a forward thinker that is future-ready and customer-focused.

“Winning the IndoSpace mandate is special because LIQVD ASIA was not the only agency vying for the account. Our deep expertise across all media formats and stellar client list are testimony to Liqvd Asia’s mettle as a full-service agency. The objective is to showcase IndoSpace as a brand that turns thoughts into action and possibilities,” said Arnab Mitra, Managing Director, LIQVD ASIA.

The Liqvd Asia Mumbai office won the 360-degree mandate for IndoSpace post a four-month long pitch process.

