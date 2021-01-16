Lenovo India incurred advertising promotional expense of Rs 173.38 cr in FY20

Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo India's advertising promotional expenses for the fiscal ended 31st March 2020 has jumped to Rs 173.38 crore from Rs 106.72 crore in the previous fiscal.



According to financial data posted to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) and accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, Lenovo India's FY20 net profit decreased by 62% at Rs 68.5 crore from Rs 178.69 crore in FY19.



Detailed queries sent to Lenovo India failed to elicit any response.



The company's revenue grew 27% to Rs 9,108.93 crore as against Rs 7180.58 crore in the previous fiscal. Total expenses were reported at Rs 8,996 crore compared to Rs 7002.29 crore.



In the director’s report, Lenovo said the company directors have made all efforts to enhance the business performance during the current financial year.



Lenovo India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lenovo Asia Pacific Limited.

