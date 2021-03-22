Lay’s Maxx celebrates the power of optimism in ‘Jitna Bada Zig, Utna Bada Zag’ campaign

Celebrating the power of optimistic thinking, Lay’s Maxx, the premium chips brand from PepsiCo India, has launched a new campaign ‘Jitna Bada Zig, Utna Bada Zag’. The campaign draws a parallel between Lay’s Maxx Zig-Zag ridges and series of ‘lows and ‘highs’ faced by people to reaffirm a positive mindset in life.

“This campaign is a reaffirmation of the great flavour, deep ridges, and distinct taste of Lay's Maxx. The campaign film brings together brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor and actress Bipasha Basu, where the duo can be seen engaging in a fun and witty banter. Increasingly, youth is looking for positive stories and reaffirmations in their lives that inspires them to look ahead with a positive mindset. Through this campaign, ‘Jitna Bada Zig, Utna Bada Zag', Lay’s Maxx - a brand that represents dynamism, prominent change and transformation - is encouraging youth to unapologetically embrace the ‘lows’ and ‘highs’ of life as every Zig (Low moment) is always followed by a Zag (High moment) in life,” the company said.

The campaign film opens with Ranbir Kapoor reaching his home after a long day at work. The actor is frustrated when he hears the loud sound of the tabla being played by the next-door neighbor. Seeing Ranbir’s reaction, his friend, who is munching on Lay’s Maxx, points out at the ‘Zig’ ridges of the chip and expresses that this is a ‘Zig’ moment, and a ‘Zag’ moment will follow soon. Disregarding his friend’s opinion, Ranbir reaches his neighbour’s house to complain and there he is stunned to see Bipasha, who turns out be the tabla player. After having a candid and fun chat with Bipasha, who is a tabla teacher as well, Ranbir ends up asking her the timings of tabla lessons. The film closes with Ranbir munching onto Lay’s Maxx and agreeing that after a moment of Low i.e. ‘Zig’, the moment of high i.e. ‘Zag’ certainly comes in life.

Sharing his thoughts on the new campaign, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Shooting the new film for Lay’s Maxx was a superb experience! I had the chance to work with Bipasha after the longest time and coupled with the hilarious ‘Zig-Zag’ storyline of the film and the delicious flavours of Lay’s Maxx, we had a great deal of fun on set. I really hope people love the new film and enjoy their favourite chip as they stride through the everyday ‘zig’ and ‘zag’ moments of life”.



“When I heard the hilarious ‘Zig-Zag’ idea of the new Lay’s Maxx film, I was very keen to be a part of it. Working with Ranbir is always a delight, and we had a truly memorable time shooting this TVC. Hope all our fans enjoy the film and embrace how ups and down are a part of everyone’s lives - but what is important is to maintain a positive mindset”, added Bipasha Basu.

Sharing her thoughts on the new TVC campaign, Shailja Joshi, Associate Director, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India remarked, “Since its launch, Lay’s Maxx has been a supremely loved brand and has become a preferred choice of chips in the premium category owing to the novelty of deep ridges, intense flavour, hard crunch and vibrant colour. The new TVC starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bipasha Basu has a quirky take on the ‘zig’ and ‘zag’ moments of life, which have been manifested through the deep ‘ridges’ of the chip. It is often in these moments of life, over a bag of chips, where we create long-lasting memories. We hope that through this new TVC, we not only encourage fans to take-on life’s Zig and Zag but also add Lay’s Maxx as a perfect partner to fuel these moments.”

Ritu Nakra, WPP Lead - PepsiCo Foods at Wunderman Thompson, India added, “We started out telling the world that Lay’s Maxx has the deepest zig zags. We ended up, giving the world hope, optimism and positivity when it needed it the most. As our spot-on Lay’s Maxx says - Don’t worry bro, jitna bada zig, utna bada zag.”

LAY’S Maxx has recently refreshed its packaging design - with distinctive patterns, emphasizing on the zig zag and thick deep ridges resembling the Lay’s Maxx chip – to deliver the brand proposition of ‘Jitna Bada Zig Utna Bada Zag’ visually. The new black packaging has rich shades of red and gold to boost the premium quotient and brings a bold clutter-breaking look to the pack.

The campaign is created by Wunderman Thompson.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)