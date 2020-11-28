Khimji Jewels launches TVC series for ‘precious moments’

Khimji Jewels, the jewellery brand from Orissa, has launched its latest series of TVCs as part of its campaign “Celebrating the Precious Moments of Life”.

The brand has launched the TVCs across TV, digital, social media and all cloud platforms and CX interfaces.

Nishit Nanda, CEO - Consumer Business, Khimji Jewels, says of the campaign: “We launched these films as a part of our category-first, longest ever running consumer celebration campaign to truly partner our customers as they seek familiar markers in the journey of restoring normalcy in their lives. We have been relentless in our focus on consumer experience, with new collections, smarter and more efficiently delivered programmes for evaluation, purchase and fulfilment and tireless customer service. These stories are an endorsement of that - the most important thing to us. Which is the happiness of our customers.”

The films, based on real relationships and human insights, show stories of family, love and the nuanced dynamics of interpersonal emotions in our everyday lives. The first film shows us the redefined dynamics of the elders in our joint families and how we always look at them in a fixed way, until another lens is presented to us. The film shows a grandmother on the eve of her granddaughter getting married and her surprise when she finds herself as the centre of the love and affection of her family. The second film explores the love and kinship between best friends for decades and reminds us that love is nothing but friendship first. It shows us the deeper portrayal of emotions even while the gestures accompanying the demonstration of such emotions are unconventional. The third film brings us a glimpse of the love and proximity between a husband and wife and tells us how the glory in everyday living need be nothing more heroic than never forgetting to love one another every single day.

Strategised and crafted by Digital Dogs Content and Media, these films aim to position the brand on the platform of authentic closeness and deep partnership with the consumer in her life. The campaign is built on the brand's promise of making precious moments beautiful, reminding us that our lives are filled with precious moments and we only need to be aware of them to make them unforgettably beautiful.

Ambarish Ray and Anjali Rawat, Founders, Digital Dogs, say: A brand's promise is its oath, written in the blood of today's times - commitment, focus, clarity of strategy and a doggedness of faith when it comes to the consumer. We had to dig deep and create stories that not only embellished these values but also came from a place of fresh relevance. People want to get back to living normal lives and one of the assuring signs of that happening is for them to be able to get back to doing normal things. Like gifting. These stories remind us that while Khimji Jewels is there for you to be able to gift jewellery happily and easily, we must never forget that ultimately we gift our emotions. The jewellery is a mere medium. Ergo, the brand's humble claim of making your precious moments more beautiful.

The campaign will run on all major TV channels and is the first of a series of content initiatives by the brand to demonstrate support to its customers across India.