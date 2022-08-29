Khadim ushers in Durga Puja festivities with new campaign

Khadim India has launched its new campaign leading upto the Durga Puja Festival. The campaign featuring popular YouTubers Kiran Dutta (The Bong Guy) and Indrani Biswas (Wonder Munna) is targeted towards younger audiences.

Set in the backdrop of the Pujo shopping season, the campaign showcases the delight, surprise and joy that the protagonists experience upon visiting the Khadim store.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Namrata A Chotrani, CEO, Khadim India said, “Khadim has always been rooted in providing affordable footwear for the entire family and our attempt has always been to delight our customers which is encapsulated in our tagline ‘Its Wow, its Khadim’. This time we wanted to showcase our trinity offering of affordable pricing, refreshed in store experience and fashionable products to younger audiences. In the past, the brand has used high spirited personalities like Katrina Kaif, Dinesh Karthik and Farhan Akhtar who have had the eyes and ears of our audiences. With younger audiences increasingly spending more time on digital platforms we have brought on board Kiran and Indrani to be the face of our campaign. I am confident that they will bring the ‘Its wow Its Khadim’ proposition to life for our fans with their personas and strong youth connect.”

Commenting on the occasion, YouTuber Kiran Dutta (The Bong Guy) said, “I am very excited to be a part of Khadims’ Durga Puja campaign. The classy range of products on offer by the brand is perfect fit for all the days of Puja. They have something in store for each member of a family at a pocket friendly price range. Khadim is the one stop shop to purchase footwear for the upcoming festivities.”

Echoing a similar view, YouTuber Indrani Biswas (Wonder Munna), added, “I am super delighted to be part of Khadims’ Durga Puja campaign and usher in the festivity. They have come up with a stylish and chic range of products for this festive season which are a perfect complement for traditional as well as for western outfits. Shoppers can buy from plethora of designs at a reasonable price. Khadim is the ideal destination for the footwear shopaholics to prepare themselves for the upcoming festivities.”



The campaign will be promoted extensively on online video platforms with strong presence on both Alphabet (Google) and Meta (Facebook) owned platforms.

The brand campaign is live on all the social media platforms of Khadim India.

