Kerala actor Anoop Menon fined for ‘false hair growth promise’ in Dhatri Hair Cream ad

Malayalam actor Anoop Menon, who has been endorsing Dhatri Hair Cream, has been slapped with a Rs 10, 000 fine for giving “false promises” of lush hair within 6 weeks.

The complainant Francis Vadakkan told the District Consumer Redressal Forum in Thrissur that he purchased the hair cream in January 2012 for Rs 376. He said that he was prompted to do so after watching Dhatri’s ad featuring Menon. The ad reportedly promised thick hair growth within 6 weeks of using the cream.

Vadakkan told the forum that despite applying the cream, he saw no changes in his hair growth and was ridiculed for buying the product. He has sought Rs 5 lakh in compensation, accusing the product of “deficiency in service.”

The medical store where Vadakkan purchased the cream from has also been fined Rs 3,000, according to a news portal.

Menon, in his defence, stated that he never credited the product with hair-growth properties in his ad. He also said that he had no knowledge of what the ad claimed, adding that he thought the cream was meant for hair care as opposed to hair growth.

The forum bench, however, ruled that the brand ambassador (Menon) had appeared in the advertisement without having used the product. They pulled up the advertisers for failing to deliver on its promise of hair growth in 6 weeks.

Further, they even observed that the “precautions” part of the product were illegible even with a magnifying glass.

They criticised the advertisers for enticing gullible consumers to buy sub-standard products. The bench also noted that sans the ads, the price of the products will be halved.

The said advertisement was aired back in 2010 and the case had been registered in 2012.