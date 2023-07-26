Joyalukkas appoints Havas Media Network India as media AOR
ASCI introduces guidelines for ads on charitable causes
The regulator body has said these ads must avoid using images or themes that cause unjustified distress to consumers
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 11:41 AM | 2 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has introduced guidelines for advertisements for charitable causes.
The new guidelines reinforce the ASCI code. Chapter 1 requires ads to be honest and truthful and Chapter 2 requires them not to cause grave or widespread harm or offence.
To be compliant, ads related to charitable causes must adhere to the following guidelines:
An advertisement for a charitable organisation or crowdsourcing platform for charity shall not overtly or pointedly suggest that anyone who doesn't support the charity fails in their responsibility or should feel ashamed.
Advertisements must not disrespect the dignity of those on whose behalf an appeal is being made, by any means, including showing graphic images of victims in distress, particularly children and minors. An advertiser must be able to produce evidence of express consent for the use of images of beneficiaries if asked to do so.
In digital advertising, any image that could cause unjustified distress to an ordinary consumer must be blurred and made visible only to those interested in knowing more.
When an appeal is made for a specific case or beneficiary, the ad must disclose if the funds could potentially be used for other purposes or other beneficiaries. Ads must not mislead consumers about where or to whom their donations are going.
If a crowdsourcing platform collects a percentage or fee for managing or raising donor funds, it must be made clear what such amounts are in the advertisement itself.
Talking about the new guidelines, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI,said: ASCI recognises that charities can have a challenging job explaining the nature of the important, and often sensitive work they do, and raise funds for beneficiaries in need. However, they must take care not to overstep the mark by misleading consumers or causing unjustified distress to those who may be merely surfing online. The guidelines strike a balance between allowing charities to do their important work, and at the same time, be fair to consumers who are viewers of such advertisements.”
DENTSU CREATIVE India appoints Surjo Dutt as CCO - West & South
In his 24 years in the industry, Dutt has worked on over 400 campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 11:13 AM | 2 min read
DENTSU CREATIVE India has announced the appointment of Surjo Dutt as the CCO (Chief Creative Officer) for West & South regions, effective from September 1, 2023.
Armed with 24 years of experience, Surjo has worked on over 400 campaigns across 70+ brands and 20+ categories.
As the former Chief Creative Officer at FCB India, he played a pivotal role in leading the agency's success story in the country. Prior to that, Surjo led the establishment and growth of Sapient Nitro's advertising business as the National Creative Director - North. He also made significant contributions as the Vice President and Executive Creative Director (ECD) at JWT.
Throughout his career, Surjo has worked with brands such as Pepsi, Frito Lay, Hero Motocorp, GSK, Google, Uber, Vistara, Dominos, Pernod Ricard, Nokia, Airtel, Nestle, and British Airways, to name a few. In addition to this, he has won numerous national and international awards.
In his new role, Surjo will report into Amit Wadhwa, CEO (Chief Executive Officer), DENTSU CREATIVE India.
Commenting on the appointment, Amit Wadhwa said, "I am delighted to welcome Surjo as our creative partner on this exciting journey at DENTSU CREATIVE India. Having previously worked alongside Surjo, I am well aware of his incredible talent for building powerful brands - a quality he has consistently demonstrated across every project he has been involved in. His seamless grasp of strategic contributions and deep understanding of the contemporary media landscape make him the ideal candidate to embody our philosophy of 'Modern Creativity’. I firmly believe that together we will produce work that will leave a lasting mark in the industry.”
Surjo added, "Dentsu has established itself as a creative powerhouse in India, delivering impactful campaigns that have made a huge impact across various categories. The conglomerate’s work has garnered recognition not only within the industry but also at prestigious national and international award platforms. I am genuinely thrilled and deeply grateful for this incredible opportunity. I extend my gratitude to Amit and the dentsu team for acknowledging the value of my work and approach. I am looking forward to playing my part in this exciting new phase of DENTSU CREATIVE’s journey in India. The fact that I have previously worked with Amit and thoroughly enjoyed every moment of it is the icing on the cake for me."
Astral Limited launches campaign for TruBuild Brand
The film focuses on with a Focus on Waterproofing Solutions
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 23, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Astral Ltd. Has announced digital an advertising campaign showcasing the revamped TruBuild brand. This campaign underscores the brand's dedication to safeguarding residential and commercial spaces from water infiltration, featuring a range of rebranded TruBuild products. The advertisement cleverly combines humor and informative content to captivate and engage the audience
“As part of Astral's 25 years of celebrations, TruBuild introduces a captivating digital advertising campaign showcasing the revamped brand. The "Tip Tip nahi, TruBuild” campaign emphasizes the brand's commitment to protecting homes and commercial places from water ingress, featuring a range of rebranded TruBuild products. In honor of this milestone, TruBuild now sports a fresh logo and tagline, while boasting a unique color identity that combines trust-inspiring blue with the vibrancy of orange, representing energy and determination. The advertisement cleverly combines humor and informative content to captivate and engage the audience, effectively highlighting the importance of a trustworthy waterproofing solution provided by TruBuild products like Floor Tile Adhesive, Wall Adhesive, Rooftect Advanced, Aqualock, Epoxy, etc,” read a press release.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Saumya Engineer, VP, Astral Limited, said, “Our primary goal with the new digital campaign is to reveal the revitalized TruBuild brand and highlight its impressive range of products and capabilities. Through a compelling advertisement, we aim to humorously and powerfully depict the challenges customer and user face when dealing with waterproofing failures. Our extensive selection of TruBuild products provides a dependable and efficient solution, empowering individuals to regain control over their living spaces and stop worrying about water ingress /water leakage issues.”
The digital campaign will be extensively distributed across various social media platforms.
Aditya Birla Sun Life MF & Dentsu Creative showcase the Power of 3
This innovative campaign aims to promote the multi-asset allocation fund
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 11:14 AM | 2 min read
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF) and DENTSU CREATIVE India have launched their latest investor awareness campaign titled '3in1TohInvestmentDone’.
This innovative campaign aims to promote the 'Multi Asset Allocation Fund'.
It emphasizes the benefits of investing in a single fund, offering exposure to three key asset classes: Equity, Debt, and Gold.
The film centres around three friends who consistently support each other in various circumstances, mirroring the essence of the 'Multi Asset Allocation Fund’. This fund optimizes returns and manages risks effectively by diversifying one’s portfolio, much like the friendship of the friends in the film.
The campaign is currently live across multiple platforms, including digital, cinema, audio streaming, as well as outdoor and ambient media in 17 cities.
Speaking about the campaign, Darshana Shah, Head of Marketing & CX, Aditya Birla Capital said, “At Aditya Birla Capital, our aim has always been to simplify people's financial needs while presenting a compelling story. With this investor education campaign, we wanted to highlight the importance of portfolio diversification in managing market volatility and risks. We aimed to showcase how investing in a 3-in-1 'Multi Asset Allocation Fund' can provide the advantages of three asset classes - Equity, Debt, and Gold - combined, offering potential growth and stability. This film aims to raise awareness about the benefits of investing in a versatile fund like this and starting your financial journey with us.”
Ajeet Shukla, Group Executive Creative Director, West, DENTSU CREATIVE India added, "We didn't have to search far and wide to crack this piece, and as always, our focus was to create a device that would make the film a memorable story. We are pleased to have achieved delightful dimensions and sweet textures to the story by incorporating a musical jingle, children as characters, and their adorable performances."
Godrej aer drives home the importance of being 'guest-ready'
The film is conceptualized by the company's in-house design studio Light box
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 4:41 PM | 2 min read
Godrej aer has unveiled its latest TVC campaign, which takes viewers on a whimsical journey into the world of non-living objects. The new TVC highlights how Godrej aer spray ensure that your house is always fragrant and guest-ready.
The film conceptualized by the company's in-house design studio Light box, shows banter between various inanimate objects of a house. The scene unfolds with a bell ringing, signifying the arrival of guests. The objects expect fragrance of gulabo (rose) to alleviate the situation. However, to their surprise, the roses in a vase turn out to be plastic, leading to a comical exchange. Sensing the need for a solution, the petals of fragrance from the Godrej aer spray gently swirl around the room, instantly infusing it with a captivating aroma.
The TVC then showcases the captivating Godrej aer Petal Crush fragrance spray, with a voiceover emphasizing, "Bin bulae mehmano ka kuch nahi kar sakte, par bin bulae smell ke liye Godrej aer hai" (We can't do anything about uninvited guests, but we have Godrej aer for unwelcome smells). This succinctly captures the essence of the campaign, highlighting how Godrej aer transforms your home environment, making it a warm and inviting space for both expected and unexpected guests.
Commenting on the TVC campaign, Shivam Singal, Category Lead – Aircare, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “Our newest TVC is another addition to our BCI led campaign journey as a brand that we embarked upon 2 years ago. The objective is to fast track adoption of air fresheners category in India, hence in addition to bathroom and living room fresheners we are advertising room sprays for the first time in a decade of its existence coupled with a new design overhaul. The campaign is centred around consumer insight of guests gossiping behind your back and the BCI of inanimate objects helps bring the same alive in a quirky & cheerful way. Through the banter of inanimate objects, we showcase the transformative power of fragrances, turning ordinary homes into extraordinary havens"
OMD India bags media mandate for SUGAR Cosmetics
The business will be handled from the agency’s office in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 10:30 AM | 2 min read
OMD has won the media mandate for SUGAR Cosmetics following a competitive pitch. This partnership between the two brands will see OMD India handle the end-to-end media strategy for the leading cosmetic brand from the agency’s office in Mumbai.
With this collaboration, OMD India will provide innovative and forward-leaning solutions that deliver to SUGAR Cosmetics’ business objectives and offer strategic support as it looks to the future with aspirations to scale as a global cosmetic brand.
Speaking of this partnership, Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with such an ambitious brand that resonates with the pulse of new India, especially at a time when it endeavours to become a global force. Our partnership with them will see us bring the right amalgamation of innovation, creativity, empathy, and insights to create valued connections with their customers and build profitable business outcomes.”
Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founder and COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, said, “We are very excited to partner with OMD India to deploy data-rich media strategies that will help us achieve the business goals we have set for ourselves. In today’s dynamic media ecosystem, their intelligent tech stack, agility and expertise will help us drive efficient campaigns to reach audiences across market segments. I look forward to working closely with team OMD India and building SUGAR Cosmetic's existing position as the preferred cosmetics brand for makeup enthusiasts across the nation.”
Wunderman Thompson India wins creative mandate for Cult.Sport
The agency will be providing strategic and creative services for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 2:19 PM | 2 min read
Following a multi-agency pitch, Cult.Sport - from the house of Cure.Fit has awarded its integrated creative mandate to Wunderman Thompson India.
Cult.Sport is known for its range of everyday sports products in India which includes sportswear, at-home workout equipment, bicycles & nutraceutical.
The agency will be providing strategic and creative services for the brand which will cut across geographies, demographics, and mind-sets, and deliver differentiated content to create a niche for the brand among sports and the fitness fraternity.
Commenting on this new partnership, Shamik Sharma, MD, Cult.Sport said, “While India has the world’s largest youth population, only a few take up any sports or fitness activity. As a sport-first brand of this country, we want every Indian to make sports an indelible part of their everyday life using our range of Cult.Sport products. In Wunderman Thompson India, we have found an agile agency that understands this sporting culture, which is evident through its award-winning sports films and campaigns. As a team, we plan to up the game and create some clutter-breaking communication for the brand.”
Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Managing Partner, East and South, Wunderman Thompson India, further added, “Amidst the fierce competition in the high-performance sports and fitness market, it's important to recognize that in India, sports and fitness transcend mere performance—it embodies a way of life. Cult.Sport's distinctive business philosophy of simplifying sports and fitness resonates deeply with all of us. We are committed to forging a close partnership with our client team to help them achieve their ambitious business objectives. Leveraging our expertise in creative, data, and technology, we are uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions tailored to their specific business needs.”
Arjun Mukherjee, VP & Sr. Executive Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson India, said, “Interestingly we are an office full of sports fanatics and this pitch was like a 100-meter dash that got our adrenalin flowing at every step. It was a high to present ideas for an awesome, homegrown, sports shoe brand and we are elated to be the first to touch the finishing line.”
