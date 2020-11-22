JK White Cement rolls out quirky new campaign series #MaxXHaiNa

JK White Cement has come up with a quirky new campaign series #MaxXHaiNa. Bringing the essence of the JKC MaxX brands to the forefront, JK White Cement launches #MaxXHaiNa campaign through the superlative use of humour, visual content and music.

Being a forerunner in bringing innovative thought processes to the forefront, JK White Cement launched their campaign #MaxXHaiNa with a series of digital first short format ad films, along with the digital brand mascot Mr. MaxX - the problem solver for every home improvement need. This campaign finds resonance with and reinforces the recent rebranding initiative of bringing all the brands of JK White Cement under the ‘MaxX’ umbrella.

Niranjan Mishra – Business Head (JK White Cement) says “We, at JK White Cement, have always aspired to raise the bar by providing the best quality products and services. At the same time, we have continued to reinvent ourselves, keeping abreast with the changing market dynamics and consumer expectations. We have expanded and strengthened the JK White Cement portfolio with the aim of providing better than the best and bringing uniformity in our brand architecture. Our ‘MaxX’ family of products provide a one stop solution to the customers for all their home building needs.”

Commenting on the campaign, Nitish Chopra, Head - Strategy & Branding (JK White Cement) says “with crisp digital ad films, intelligent content and catchy music forming the fulcrum of the campaign, "MaxX Hai Na” aims to reassure consumers, that no matter what their home improvement requirement is, the MaxX range of products is the solution. With a youthful and quirky tone, our campaign has been designed to be creative, yet contextual and the tagline ‘Fikar Not, MaxXHaiNa’ is memorable as well as relevant.”

The ad films showcase some of the products in JK White Cement’s portfolio - JK Cement WallMaxX (wall putty), JK Cement PriMaxX (wall primer) and JK Cement TileMaxX (adhesive and grouts). All the products in the MaxX bouquet are an extension of JK White Cement’s core brand messaging i.e. delivering the maximum in everything it stands for. Pro-actively reaching out and identifying consumer needs while understanding emerging patterns like digital and music, ‘Fikar Not, MaxX Hai Na’ is an off-the-wall marketing tagline easily identifiable with our customer base. The campaign is live across a mix of offline and online platforms including print and social media.